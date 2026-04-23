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Travel warning escalates for popular getaway as dangers and security threats mount

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One of America’s neighbors is warning travelers about safety risks in a North African destination, highlighting red flags for U.S. citizens as well.

Known for its historic cities, bustling markets and ancient sites, Morocco is the subject of an updated travel advisory from the Government of Canada.

The country draws tourists across the world to Marrakech’s souks and Medina, camel treks in the Sahara Desert, historic cities like Fez and coastal destinations such as Essaouira, but new warnings highlight potential risks.

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Canadian officials on Tuesday urged travelers to exercise a high degree of caution in an updated advisory.

The notice warns of petty theft, armed robberies and credit and debit card fraud, as well as “terrorism and attacks that have targeted foreigners.”

View of Morocco, boats

The Canadian government updated its travel advisory for Morocco, pointing to potential dangers travelers should consider before visiting. (iStock)

The travel alert also urges travelers to avoid areas near the Algerian-Moroccan border “due to the increased military presence, the unstable security situation and the difficulty of finding the border’s exact location.”

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The warning isn’t limited to remote areas.

“Maintain a high level of vigilance at all times.”

The advisory also notes that demonstrations, often near government buildings in major cities such as Rabat and Casablanca, “can turn violent at any time.”

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It adds, “They can also lead to disruptions to traffic and public transportation.”

Canada’s advisory is broadly in line with the U.S. State Department, which also lists Morocco as a Level 2 destination, urging travelers to exercise increased caution.

Men on camels in Saharan desert

Officials warn that while Morocco remains a popular destination, travelers should stay alert for potential safety risks in cities and remote regions. (iStock)

The alert this week also warned of a “threat of kidnapping against Westerners” in Morocco, particularly in remote regions and the areas bordering Algeria and Mauritania.

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“Maintain a high level of vigilance at all times, especially when traveling in the southern and border areas of Morocco,” the advisory notes. “Don’t hike alone in remote mountain regions.”

Women walking in Moroccan market

Morocco remains a popular destination for its historic cities, vibrant markets and rich cultural heritage. (iStock)

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. State Department for additional insight on American travelers in Morocco, which joins a string of recent travel advisories.

Earlier this month, U.S. officials issued an advisory for Albania, a budget-friendly destination along the Adriatic coast, citing Iran-related tensions.

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Additionally, the U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago said Americans should “reconsider travel” due to crime, noting a heightened risk of terrorism.

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