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TSA officers will start getting paychecks as early as Monday, DHS says

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Staff works at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on March 13, 2025.

Annabelle Gordon | AFP | Getty Images

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“Today, at the direction of President Trump and @SecMullinDHS, TSA has immediately begun the process of paying its workforce,” DHS said in the post on X on Friday.

“TSA officers should begin seeing paychecks as early as Monday, March 30. TSA is grateful to the President and Secretary for their leadership to put money back into the pockets of TSA employees who worked without pay during the ongoing Democrat DHS shutdown.”

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