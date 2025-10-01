U.S. Soy Strengthens Trade Ties with Southeast Asia at Jakarta Conference

The S.E. Asia U.S. Agricultural Cooperators Conference highlighted sustainable growth, trusted supply, and shared goals for regional food security

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — More than 400 agricultural leaders and stakeholders from over 20 countries gathered in Jakarta, September 15–17, 2025 for the S.E. Asia U.S. Agricultural Cooperators Conference. Co-organized by the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) and the U.S. Grains & BioProducts Council and held under the theme “Enabling Trade Today, Unlocking Tomorrow,” the event underscored shared goals in strengthening global trade, building resilient supply chains, and ensuring long-term food security.



Leaders from the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) and U.S. Grains & BioProducts Council, in a panel discussion at the S.E. Asia U.S. Agricultural Cooperators Conference, held in Jakarta, Indonesia, 15–17 September 2025. The conference highlighted collaboration in agriculture under the theme ‘Partners in Agriculture: Enabling Trade Today, Unlocking Tomorrow.’

The three-day event featured business-to-business networking, keynote addresses, panel discussions, and expert sessions on key topics including logistics, market access, regulatory trends, and sustainability across the agricultural value chain. Delegates explored opportunities to enhance trade in U.S. soybeans, corn, and co-products to support Southeast Asia’s rapidly evolving food and feed sectors.

Southeast Asia and Indonesia: Strategic Partners for U.S. Soy

Southeast Asia remains a vital and fast-growing destination for U.S. agricultural exports. In Marketing Year 2023/24, the region imported approximately 9.08 million metric tons (MMT) of whole soybeans and 20.89 MMT of soybean meal[1], reflecting strong demand from both the food and feed sectors.

“Southeast Asia continues to be a key region of growth for U.S. Soy, driven by rising demand, a growing middle class, and expanding protein consumption,” said Timothy Loh, USSEC Regional Director, Southeast Asia & Oceania. “Through long-standing partnerships and a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, we’re delivering value to the region and helping build a more secure, resilient future together.”

Within the region, Indonesia stands out as Southeast Asia’s largest importer of U.S. soybeans for food use, underscoring its strategic importance to U.S. producers. Strong consumer demand and a cultural preference for traditional soy-based foods like tempe and tofu continue to drive soybean imports, while the country’s rising protein needs are unlocking new opportunities for U.S. soybean meal in the feed sector.

Advancing Shared Priorities

The conference spotlighted how long-term collaboration between U.S. Soy producers and Southeast Asian partners helps ensure supply reliability, strengthens market access, and unlocks mutual value. Throughout the conference, speakers emphasized the importance of transparency, trust, and innovation in navigating an increasingly complex global trade environment.

In a leadership dialogue, USSEC CEO Jim Sutter and USSEC Chair Janna Fritz discussed how data, technology, and farmer-led innovation are shaping the future of agriculture. They emphasized the unique strengths of U.S. Soy: its lowest carbon footprint[2], superior sustainability and the dedication of multi-generational U.S. farmers to quality[3] and long-term supply. Both leaders highlighted the value of close engagement with customers to better understand evolving market needs.

Across multiple sessions, speakers also underscored the region’s rising demand for high-quality protein and the growing importance of secure, sustainable supply chains to meet that demand. Food safety, traceability, and consistent product quality were noted as top priorities for Southeast Asian buyers and consumers.

Strengthening Partnerships for the Future

The conference reaffirmed the value of strong, collaborative partnerships across the agricultural supply chain. By bringing together U.S. producers, exporters, buyers, feed millers, processors, and government leaders, the event provided a timely platform to shape a more resilient, sustainable future for global agriculture.

About the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC):

The U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) focuses on differentiating, elevating preference, and attaining market access for the use of U.S. Soy for human consumption, aquaculture, and livestock feed in 93 countries internationally. USSEC members represent the soy supply chain including U.S. Soy farmers, processors, commodity shippers, merchandisers, allied agribusinesses, and agricultural organizations. USSEC is funded by the soy checkoff, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service matching funds, and industry. Visit ussec.org for the latest information and news about USSEC and U.S. Soy internationally.