Walmart’s secret style sale is full of spring finds — save up to 65%

Walmart is famous for its everyday low prices, not to mention deals upon deals throughout most of its departments. But the retail giant’s been keeping a juicy secret, and the cat’s finally out of the bag. It’s an entire secret sale section packed with hidden flash deals — big ones, up to 65% off, and they apply to everything from appliances and electronics to furniture and decor. But we have our sights set on the fashion deals, which include a slew of spring essentials just in time to rotate your wardrobe.

You read that right. It’s not out-of-season stuff they’re trying to unload in this secret online treasure trove. It’s pieces you need right now — think raincoats, cardigans, maxi dresses and lightweight tees for layering — all at major discounts. The deals include bestsellers, items with thousands of five-star ratings and pieces with heaps of glowing reviews. Oh, and the prices start at just $13.

We sifted through the inventory and picked out the 10 best hidden deals in Walmart’s style department. If you shop nothing else, shop these.

Walmart The wide-leg pants trend is sticking around so you’ll want to add these palazzo pants to your spring rotation. We love a high waist for discouraging muffin tops and holding us in around the hips and abdomen. The construction of the pants is loose, lightweight and flowy with convenient pockets on the side. A perfect pair if we’ve ever seen one. While you can’t go wrong with black pants, these slacks happen to come in about 20 colors. Said one fan: “Perfect weight for summer and not sheer. They can be dressed up or down — a lot of versatility.” $15 at Walmart

Walmart Wrinkle-proof clothing is a well-known hack among those who travel often, but you don’t need to be boarding a flight to revel in the convenience of a button-down blouse you don’t have to iron. That’s what makes this one a spring must-have for work or a Saturday night dinner date. Another plus: It’s size-inclusive, ranging from XS to 4XL. As one five-star revewier puts it, “It’s extremely comfortable, looks professional and comes out of the dryer looking like it’s been ironed.” $17 at Walmart

Walmart Pops of color are what spring style is all about, so how about bright green, fuchsia or royal blue? Those hues and more are all on sale in the form of this long, flowy sleeveless top that partially covers your bum. It’s super soft, breathable and so lightweight. One fan said, “it feels like I’m wearing nothing.” It’s basically everything you’d want in a go-to tank. $14 at Walmart

Walmart Hang up your spring jacket — this knit cardigan is giving it a run for its money. With its below-the-bum length, cozy textured knit, two side pockets and rich colors like rust, royal blue and deep red (and black, too!), it’s the kind of layer you can (and will want to) wear with everything. No wonder this one is a Walmart bestseller. “Took this on a cruise. It’s lightweight and packs well, not bulky. I was able to use it as a robe, as a swimsuit cover-up, as a blanket on the plane and at the pool when the sun went down,” wrote a clever customer. $15 at Walmart

Walmart This curve-skimming top with its vertical pleats is designed to have a slimming effect, which works especially with busier prints like this small-scale floral — though the top is available in an assortment of colors and patterns. It’s soft and even resistant to shrinkage in the wash so no sweat washing and wearing this one all spring and summer. A shopper gushed, “Wonderful lightweight material. It’s warmer today so I am wearing one of the many colors I ordered. They fit so very well. I have a larger abdomen and they are not too snug in that area.” $13 at Walmart

Walmart You know that jean jacket you’ve had in your closet since the dawn of time? It’s a perennial favorite, but we love this longer ‘boyfriend’ version as a leggings-friendly alternate. It’s a cross between a denim shirt and a jacket, and the perfect in-between layer for spring. Needless to say, it goes with everything. And it comes in five different washes. “This shirt has become one of my favorite pieces,” wrote a glowing reviewer. “I have worn it with no top under (just buttoned), open around the neck, with a silver necklace and shell drop pendent, and with black leggings and boots. I have gotten plenty of compliments. $30 at Walmart

Rosvigor Put this packable raincoat in your spring stash, and you’ll be covered — quite literally — for seasonal showers without sacrificing style. This streamlined layer comes in unexpected colors like royal blue and red and in more traditional raincoat hues like yellow and black. It’s lightweight yet completely water-resistant. The included carrying case makes it small enough to pop in your purse. “Comfortable, easy to sit and stand in this raincoat. I drove around in a golf cart in the rain and stayed completely dry,” wrote a pleased purchaser. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Investing in some stylish and cozy athleisure is one of the best things you can do — it keeps you comfy and cute at all times. This two-piece set is the perfect weight for year-round but light enough to rock on early-morning jogs and dog walks in the spring and even summer. It comes in a bunch of colors we love, but this apricot hue is our favorite. “This is one of my go-to outfits. Whether I’m lounging at the house, running errands or taking the kids to school, it’s perfect. I love the material and it washes well,” wrote a busy mom. $31 at Walmart

Fantaslook This floral number is so easy to wear, you’re going to want to snap it up in all the colors and prints. It’s flowy, flirty and camouflages everything while still having a bit of structure. And because it’s stretchy, it has PJs appeal. Wear it with a light jacket and booties for spring, then transition into summer with sandals and some sunnies. “Exactly what I needed to chill out around the house without frightening the neighbors when I went outside!” joked a shopper. $13 at Walmart

Walmart This bestselling maxi dress, in sizes medium to 4XL, does wonders for your figure with its A-line waist, fitted top and flowy ankle-length skirt. Wear it with sandals or sneakers for every day, then pop on heels or wedges and you’re ready to go out to dinner. Choose from six color-and-print combos. “This dress is soft, flowy, flattering and it has pockets! A lighter color of this dress could be a little sheer and require a cami/slip/undergarment, but I bought the black top with dark green skirt and it was fine with just a black bra underneath,” a helpful fan reported. $20 at Walmart

Walmart’s hidden deals are so satisfying to shop. (Walmart)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Source