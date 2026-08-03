Watch the long-awaited first live concert by 3SKM — the NIJISANJI unit featuring VTubers Kitami Yusei, Kaisei, and Sakaki Ness — live in cinemas across Asia

3SKM 1st LIVE “One-Off” Live Viewing Confirmed!

TOKYO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The first live concert, “3SKM 1st LIVE ‘One-Off’,” taking place at YOKOHAMA BUNTAI in Yokohama, Japan, on Sunday, August 23, 2026, will be broadcast live to cinemas in Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.



First Live Concert by 3SKM: “One-Off”

3SKM is a unit made up of Kitami Yusei, Kaisei, and Sakaki Ness, three talents from NIJISANJI, a group of VTubers/virtual livestreamers (known as “Virtual Livers” in the NIJISANJI sphere). Kitami makes a living as a sorcerer, Kaisei as a locksmith, and Sakaki as a butler. After a certain incident brought the three together, they have pursued their own goals while collaborating as a unit in Virtual Yokohama — a city where diverse cultures intermingle.

On April 29 this year, the unit released their first mini album, “Nighthawks,” featuring songs created by acclaimed songwriters behind hit releases in Japan and overseas. All three members took part from the song selection stage onward, as they continue to expand into new areas.

Now, 3SKM will hold their first-ever in-person concert in Yokohama, a city closely associated with the unit. Don’t miss this milestone performance, streamed live to cinemas across Asia, and experience their memorable first live with the powerful sound and stunning visuals that only the big screen can deliver.

3SKM 1st LIVE “One-Off” Official Website：https://www.nijisanji.jp/events/3skm_1stlive/

Title

3SKM 1st LIVE “One-Off” Live Viewing

Event Date

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 18:00(JST)

※Admission bonus included.

Venue

Hong Kong SAR

Emperor Cinemas iSQUARE

Emperor Cinemas Lisboeta Macau

Golden Village Cineleisure

TGV Sunway Velocity

TGV Sunway Square

TGV 1 Utama

CGV Grand Indonesia

CGV Central Park

SF Cinema MBK Center

Ticket Sales

Hong Kong SAR start at 1PM (HKT)

Macau SAR start at 1PM (HKT)

Singapore start at 3PM (SGT)

Malaysia start at 1PM (MYT)

Indonesia start at 4PM (WIB)

Thailand start at 11AM (ICT)

【Attention】

《About the Screening》

*This screening is designed to be enjoyed like a regular live performance. Please be aware that applause and other audience sounds may occur during the screening.

*Please note that because this is a live broadcast, video and audio may be affected due to the network conditions.

*In the event of an earthquake or a disaster warning, the show may be suspended for safety reasons, regardless of the area where the customer is located or the area where the performance is hosted.

*It is strictly prohibited to record any audio/video/photo with camera, mobile phone or any other devices of the streaming screen. You may be subject to criminal penalties for uploading and sharing it online without permission. If such an act is found at the cinema, you will be asked to delete the recorded contents, and leave the cinema immediately after doing so. The ticket will not be refunded in this case.

《About the Cinema》

*Please note that the screening times listed by each cinema are subject to change.

*If the performance significantly exceeds the scheduled end time, the screening may be terminated before the show concludes.

*Please note that photography or filming may occur in the cinema for records of the event or for usage by the press. Such videos and photos may be used in various media.

《About Seating》

*Please note that due to the cinema’s seating arrangements, seats for your group may not be located together.

Please note that event details may change without prior notice due to operational circumstances.

3SKM 1st LIVE “One-Off” Live Viewing

info: https://www.liveviewing.com/events/3skm/

Organized by: ANYCOLOR, Inc.

Distributed by: LIVE VIEWING JAPAN / LIVE VIEWING ENTERTAINMENT