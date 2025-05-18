WePlay Collaborates With BBangBBang’s Diary to Launch “Great Adventure” Crossover Event, Inviting Global Users to Join the Festive Celebration

SEOUL, South Korea, May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global social entertainment platform WePlay announced today that to celebrate its third anniversary in South Korea, it has officially launched a collaboration with the super-popular IP “BBangBBang’s Diary”—the “BBangBBang’s Diary Great Adventure” event. From today until June 30, users can log into WePlay to join WePlay’s mascot Will and BBangBBang’s exploration team, embarking on a friendship-filled adventure full of surprises. Participants can win exclusive rewards and hidden prizes, igniting the passion of the three-year anniversary celebration together!



Centered on the theme “Finding Friends,” users will transform into members of an adventure squad, exploring a fantastical world alongside Will and the adorable BBangBBang. Mysterious characters will appear during the journey, adding suspense to the quest. Through interactive storylines, fun missions, and social mini-games, users can gradually unlock hidden clues, reveal the truth behind the enigmatic characters, and ultimately arrive at a joyous birthday party!

To thank users for their support, WePlay has rolled out a series of third-anniversary rewards:

Purchase BBangBBang-themed emojis and virtual gifts to maximize the “cuteness factor”

and virtual gifts to maximize the “cuteness factor” Unlock exclusive avatars, virtual outfits , and dynamic theme items to personalize your social profile

, and to personalize your social profile Participate in daily check-ins, invite friends to form teams, and trigger mystery rewards! More surprises await discovery

At the anniversary celebration, WePlay’s South Korea market lead stated:

“As a trailblazer in Gen-z social entertainment, WePlay remains committed to our core mission of ‘Connecting Joy.’ This crossover with BBangBBang’s Diary not only redefines user experiences through immersive storytelling and creative gameplay but also embodies our ‘all-scenario social entertainment’ strategy. We aim to build an online-to-offline entertainment matrix, empowering global youth to embrace the unique charm of ‘playing together’ across diverse scenarios, driving innovation in next-gen digital social experiences.”

About WePlay

WePlay, a global next-gen social entertainment platform under Singapore-headquartered company Wejoy, integrates gaming, socializing, and multimedia features.With a focus on “gamified social experiences,” WePlay has captivated South Korea’s Gen-z users through hit games like “Who’s the spy” and “Mic Grab.” With the mission to “Bring joy and friends to young people around the world,” WePlay envisions “Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment.” The platform strives to co-create an innovative, vibrant era of gaming and social interaction with its users.

