Sunday, October 26, 2025
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsWePlay x Care Bears Halloween Carnival Party Officially Kicks Off!
Media News

WePlay x Care Bears Halloween Carnival Party Officially Kicks Off!

admin
By admin
0
6

TAIPEI, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As Halloween night falls, WePlay teams up with the globally beloved IP Care Bears™ to launch a heartwarming and magical “Halloween Carnival Party”! More than just a festive celebration, this collaboration marks a cross-dimensional encounter filled with love and joy. WePlay’s mascot Will invites everyone to join the adorable Care Bears, unlock the magic within, chase away sadness, and ignite the warmth of this autumn season!

WePlay x Care Bears Halloween Carnival Party
WePlay x Care Bears Halloween Carnival Party

Event Highlights: Exclusive Rewards & Limited-Time Items

From October 24 to November 5, WePlay’s Halloween Carnival Party event brings a series of exciting themed activities, including:

  • Special Top-up Offers: Enjoy multiple recharge rewards and experience seamless fun across games and social interactions.
  • New Care Bears-Themed Virtual Gifts: Adorable and heartwarming gifts inspired by Care Bears are now available—share kindness, encouragement, and positivity!
  • Limited Edition Skins: Combining Halloween mischief with the signature cuteness of Care Bears.

Why We Gather: A New Story for This Halloween

“Inside everyone lives a little magician who can chase away sadness.”

Since the 1980s, Care Bears have carried a timeless message of love, courage, hope, and care, symbolized by the unique “belly badges” on each bear. In WePlay’s virtual celebration, this warmth comes to life once again—players will join the Care Bears to overcome negativity, enjoy interactive games, make new friends, and rediscover the simple joy of play.

About WePlay: Making the World More Fun Through Connection

As a flagship product under WeJoy, headquartered in Singapore, WePlay blends gaming and social interaction to create an engaging entertainment space for young people aged 18–25. With a variety of interactive games such as Space Werewolf, Guess My Drawing, and Mic Grab, WePlay helps users meet new friends effortlessly while having fun.

Currently, WePlay continues to top the App Store and Google Play free charts across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan, becoming one of the most popular platforms for social gaming among young users. This collaboration with Care Bears follows previous partnerships with well-known IPs such as BugCat Capoo and Chibi Maruko-chan, marking another major step in WePlay’s ongoing effort to expand global IP collaborations and enrich its social ecosystem.

Contact: qipeinan@wejoysg.com
Website: https://weplayapp.com/

Source

Previous article
White House makeovers have long sparked controversy, well before President Trump’s $200M ballroom
Next article
American Airlines is arriving late to the luxury travel boom. Can it catch up?
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024