Whale TV and TPV to Launch Whale TV Enabled Smart TVs Across Asia

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Whale TV, the world’s leading independent TV operating system maker, today announced the next step in its partnership with TPV to launch Whale TV models to Asia. As part of the deal, TPV will also join the Whale Profit Sharing Program, which allows TV brands to share in the monetization revenue generated by Whale TV on devices. The first Whale TV models from TPV – in 32″ and 43″ screen sizes – are expected to launch in May 2025 and will be available in retail stores in Singapore, Taiwan region, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, India and the Philippines.



Whale TV and TPV to Launch Smart TVs Across Asia

“We’ve been working with TPV for a long time and are excited to delight consumers together with a smart and simple TV experience,” said Jason He, CEO of Whale TV. “Our OS -Whale TV blends the traditional linear broadcast world seamlessly with streaming, and helps consumers find entertainment quickly.”

Whale TV is a licensable TV operating system that enables TV brands to build smart, easy-to-use televisions. The new models from TPV will initially ship with Whale OS 3 and will shortly be upgraded to Whale OS 10 that offers consumers a more personalized viewing experience through user profiles and AI-powered recommendations. It also features Whale AI Voice allowing users to control their TV and search for entertainment using their own voice.

Whale TV helps users effortlessly find and enjoy their favorite entertainment, whether it’s streamed, broadcasted or played on a connected device. Consumers can download hundreds of streaming apps from the Whale TV app store, including popular choices such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. They can also enjoy thousands of hours of free TV on the Free TV section and on Whale TV+.

About Whale TV

Whale TV is an independent TV operating system that makes TVs smart and simple to use. Since its inception in 2011, the company has worked with 400+ TV brands and enables 43.5M monthly active TVs around the world to help consumers discover, find and watch their favorite entertainment. With its easy-to-use TV OS, the company connects consumers, TV brands, content providers and advertisers. Whale TV is headquartered in Singapore and has teams collaborating across the globe to make TV better for everyone.

About TPV

TPV Technology Limited (‘TPV’), formerly known as Admiral Overseas Corporation, one of the world’s leading monitor and TV manufacturers.

TPV is today one of the largest global players in the consumer TV and audio industries. It develops, manufactures and markets consumer electronics products and technologies that offer a superior audio and visual experience. With a strong focus on the consumer and hospitality market, TPV’s product portfolio includes consumer audio products and televisions, professional displays and content operation systems. These products, and solutions, are brought to market through TPV’s own brand AOC, as well as the Philips brand, used under license from Philips N.V.

Home to leading electronic brands and award-winning products, TPV employs over 30,000 people globally, with operations in Europe, Americas, Middle East, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific. TPV adds value in everyday lives and society through its expertise in product development, design, operational excellence and responsible manufacturing.

