Will Disney and Universal’s massive theme park investments pay off?

Universal Orlando Resort opened Epic Universe in May, its biggest theme park investment to date. The new park cost Comcast a reported $7 billion to build, and doubles Universal Orlando’s footprint in Central Florida. Across town, Walt Disney World is also undertaking a massive expansion and facelift after the company announced a historic $60 billion investment in its experiences segment in 2023. This all happening as a possible tourism slowdown could upset the summer travel season.

14:23 Sun, Jun 8 20257:55 AM EDT

