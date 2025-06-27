Friday, June 27, 2025
Winners Announced at 30th Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Awards

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 30th Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Awards ceremony was held, celebrating outstanding achievements in television. Nearly 1,000 entries from five continents competed across multiple categories. As the awards were announced, the Chinese production To the Wonder won Best TV Drama. JIN Dong received Best Actor for his role in Echoes of the Northwest, while actress SONG Jia took home Best Actress for her performance She and Her Girls.


The 30th Shanghai TV Festival
International Communication Award (TV Drama) To the Wonder

The 30th Shanghai TV Festival
International Communication Award (Documentary) The Forever Walk: China (Season 3)

The 30th Shanghai TV Festival
International Communication Award (Animation)
Adventure Carly

The 30th Shanghai TV Festival
International Communication Award (Variety)
Singer 2024

Best Animation
Arcane Season 2, USA/France

Best Storytelling
Our Summer of Freedom, France

Best Documentary Series
It’s OK to Feel Bad, China

Best Documentary
Marching in the Dark, Belgium

Best Variety Program
Discovering China through Bamboo and Wooden Slips
Amazing Night

Shanghai TV Festival
Special Award
City of the City
Macao Sings with Joy for the Future: Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to China

TV Drama (Foreign)
Best Foreign TV Film/Miniseries
Enjoy!  France

Best Foreign TV Series/Serial
Operation Sabre, Serbia/Bulgaria

TV Drama
Best Art Direction
SHAO Changyong, ZHU Hanbing, ZHANG Chen
Flourished Peony

Best Cinematography
LIU Yizeng
To the Wonder

Best Adapted Screenplay
LI Xiao, WANG Si
The Tale of Rose

Best Original Screenplay
XU Meng
We Are Criminal Police

Best Actor in a Supporting Role
JIANG Qiming
Escape from the Trilateral Slopes

Best Actress in a Supporting Role
JIANG Xin
Romance in the Alley

Best Director
FEI Zhenxiang
She and Her Girls

Best Actor in a Leading Role
JIN Dong
Echoes of the Northwest

Best Actress in a Leading Role
SONG Jia
She and Her Girls

Grand Prix
Echoes of the Northwest
We Are Criminal Police

Best TV Series (China)
To the Wonder

First established in 1986, the Shanghai Magnolia Awards have grown into one of the most prestigious honors in China’s television and film industry, representing the highest standards of artistic excellence and international recognition. As the core awards of the Shanghai TV Festival, the Magnolia Awards have long served as a benchmark for outstanding storytelling, creative innovation, and cross-cultural exchange.

Now, stepping into its 30th edition, the awards not only reflect on a proud legacy of excellence but also embrace a forward-looking spirit—recognizing the power of television and film to inspire, connect, and transcend borders in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

