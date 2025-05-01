World-traveling couple visits 197 countries, reveals top destinations

Traveling internationally with a significant other is just a dream for some, but one couple has officially seen it all.

Hudson and Emily Crider, originally from Pennsylvania, have traveled to every country on Earth (except for Sudan, due to its ongoing humanitarian crisis).

From walking across one of the smallest countries, Tuvalu, in less than 60 seconds, to sleeping on the Great Wall of China, the married couple has visited 197 countries in just eight years.

The Criders, who first started their travel journey by visiting all 50 U.S. states, capped off their great international adventure with a relaxing trip to the Bahamas before preparing to welcome their first child in June.

“When we started traveling, we never planned to travel to every country,” Hudson shared. “We just wanted to see more of the world, experience different cultures.”

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the Criders reflected on their trip around the world, calling out a few memorable moments.

The ‘blessing’ of kindness

The couple was struck by the kindness of the people they encountered throughout their journey.

“Even though cultures can vary widely … a smile transcends all languages,” Hudson said. “In almost every country, people went out of their way to welcome us or to help us.”

Emily added that they have “countless stories” of people who have been “a blessing.”

“It’s just completely changed our hearts of who we want to be [because of] the way people have treated us in other countries,” she said. “That was something unexpected that has become the forefront of what we hope to share.”

Notable destinations

Among the countries that are less visited by Americans, the Criders said Uzbekistan was the most surprising in terms of its impressive culture, food and people, while also being budget-friendly.

“Before we even crossed the border — we were taking public transportation and 15 passenger vans — someone had invited us to their home. And that was true everywhere we went,” Hudson recalled.

“It was one of the main stops on the Silk Road (an ancient trade network linking East Asia to the Mediterranean and Europe, known for trading Chinese silk),” he noted. “Cities like Samarkand are just beautiful, with blue mosques and buildings. And the food’s amazing, too.”

Emily added that she was also surprised by Namibia’s beautiful landscape.

“It’s so underrated,” she said. “There’s safari, there are beautiful sand dunes … as far as your eye can see – and it’s relatively easy to travel.”

Thailand, where the Criders spent seven months, stood out as one of their overall top destinations.

“The budget-friendliness, the beauty, the people, the food and the friendships” were some of the highlights of the country, according to Emily.

Hudson shouted out the Patagonia region of Argentina as “one of the most beautiful places in the world” with some of the best photography opportunities.

“Think of the stories you want to tell some day and then go out and live them.”

“Incredible glaciers and mountains,” he said. “You have the plains, you have the beaches.”

The Criders also named the Maldives as one of the most relaxing destinations with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Global cuisines

Food was a universal language during the Criders’ travels, as many locals consistently tried to feed them, sometimes at no cost.

Emily shouted out Switzerland as her favorite food destination – largely due to the cheese and chocolate fondue.

A Swiss family who hosted the Criders served a traditional dish called raclette, which is a type of melted cheese served with meat and other accompaniments.

“They insisted and wanted to share their culture with us – I still think about that meal to this day,” Emily said.

Hudson’s favorite cuisines were in Vietnam and Thailand, he said, noting that it’s “really hard” to find bad Vietnamese or Thai foods.

Unfortunately, Emily experienced a bout of “horrific” food poisoning in Pakistan after being invited to an Islamic celebration meal.

“When you’re traveling, you’re eating a whole bunch of new things, and sometimes it just doesn’t work out,” Hudson said.

“Complete random strangers … wanted us to be part of their biggest holiday,” Emily recalled. “And it was just so special and so sweet … to see their heart and know that even if languages and other things are different, we’re so similar.”

Wildlife encounters

The travelers experienced multiple safaris and encounters with animals, calling out Kenya as the destination with the best wildlife.

“At the border of Kenya and Tanzania, we saw The Great Migration, when the wildebeests crossed over the river,” Emily described. “It literally just felt like a movie before our eyes.”

While some countries were easily accessible, others were a bit trickier to reach, the couple shared.

In West Africa, the Criders recalled taking public transportation throughout the region, describing the vehicle as a station wagon where they “jam as many people in as they can” — and sometimes even a couple of goats.

Emily also shared her experience of swimming with humpback whales in Tonga, noting how she felt “so tiny” next to them.

“French Polynesia is probably one of the most accessible places for humpback whales and swimming with them,” Hudson commented. “Being in that environment where you’re that small with that big of an animal is surreal.”

Travel tips

For those who wish to travel internationally, the Criders have some advice: Start with low expectations.

“If you’re going to an off-the-beaten-path country, know that you’re there for an experience,” Hudson advised.

“Set low expectations, and then you’re always going to leave with a great experience — because whether it was a good time or a bad time, it was a new experience.”

“I really just love Hudson’s quote, ‘Think of the stories you want to tell some day and then go out and live them,’ because I think stories look different for different people,” Emily added.

“The more we’ve traveled, the more it’s changed us into the people we’d hoped to be. And I think we hear that so many times from other people who have traveled.”

