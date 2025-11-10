Youth from Around the World Gather on Meizhou Island to Explore the Origins of Mazu Culture

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from China Daily:

In October, the ancestral home of Mazu on Meizhou Island, Fujian province, welcomed 30 youth delegates from around the world. Hailing from locations as diverse as Madagascar, France, Kenya, Malaysia, and Russia, they embarked on a journey to trace the origins and cultural influence of Mazu, the Goddess of the Sea.

The delegation kicked off their visit on the evening of Oct 30 with a trip to the Tianfei Hometown Archaeological Park. Under a calm night sky, they explored the historic site and its artifacts, learning about the millennia-old Mazu cultural tradition.

The following morning, the group travelled to Ewei Shenshi Yuan, a site of dramatic coastal rock formations that hold a key place in Mazu lore. “This place is filled with a mysterious aura, and the sea is so magnificent”, said Julie Rose Vilvandre from France, adding that the experience inspired her to share Mazu culture with a global audience.

Walking through the unique site, delegate Gitau Recheal Mugure from Kenya noted the powerful connection between the site and its natural surroundings. “I felt Mazu’s spirit of compassion everywhere. When I return to Kenya, I will take back not just photographs but a profound understanding of Chinese culture and the essence of Mazu.”

That afternoon, the group took part in the colorful and rhythmic “Mazu Returning Procession,” a centuries-old ceremony honoring Mazu’s promotion of kindness, courage and compassion. As night fell, the goddess’s story was brought to life through dance and music in the “Origins of Meizhou” performance, which left a strong impression on the group.

On the morning of November 1, the delegation visited the Mazu Ancestral Temple. Manoa Aro Vanona Ramamonjison from Madagascar was captivated by the site. “The solemnity and tranquility of the Mazu Ancestral Temple left me in awe. Every brick and tile seems to tell a story, allowing me to truly touch the deep roots of Mazu culture.”

Through these immersive experiences, the delegates gained a deeper understanding of Chinese culture and a firsthand look at the virtues that define Mazu’s spirit. For Leo Chong Ren from Malaysia, this meant understanding the profound link between Mazu and the land. “The spirit of Mazu will become a guiding force in my future life,” he said, capturing the lasting impression the cultural journey left on all participants.

