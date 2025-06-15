Zappos is selling $82 slip-on Skechers sneakers for just $54 (and 9 more awesome deals)

With all the saltwater, chlorine and beating-down sun, hair needs extra hydration in summer, and this TikTok-famous repairing treatment can render even the driest, most straw-like mop into silky strands. You work it into your hair after shampooing and, after 5-15 minutes, the before-and-after is seriously profound. Our Senior Beauty Editor, Jennifer Romolini, said, “After using this, my thin, dry, longtime dyed-blonde mane was bouncy, soft and smooth as a satin sheet. Best of all, it didn’t feel weighed down.”

