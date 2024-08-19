10 beach bag essentials to help you savor the end of summer, starting at $6

As someone who stepped on a rusty nail barefoot at the beach last summer, necessitating a tetanus shot, I’m here to tell you: Foot protection is worth its weight in gold. These water shoes — the top pick on Amazon, according to our guide to the best water shoes for women — will also protect your toes from the sand, whether getting some between your toes is just bothersome, or it’s way too hot and standing between you and the ice cream stand.

They have a grippy rubber sole, which gives you traction on slippery surfaces like rocks and wet patios. Amazon shoppers also praise the protective layer these create between their feet and whatever may be lurking underwater.