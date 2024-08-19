10 beach bag essentials to help you savor the end of summer, starting at $6

As soon as summer begins — maybe a little sooner — I hit the beach with abandon, making sure I get my fill of the sand and surf before the first autumn leaf falls. In doing so, I’ve become my family’s go-to gal for beach gear recommendations, so much so that they refer to me as the “Mary Poppins of the Seaside.” As we approach the final weeks of summer, you’ll want to make the absolute most of the sun and warm temps, including making sure you have everything you need to make every remaining beach day a 10/10. Keep scrolling for my top 10 beach bag essentials, all $20 or less.
Keeping your towel in place on a windy beach is no one’s idea of a good time. My family discovered these towel clips years ago, and we haven’t tackled any shoreside vacay without them since. There are plenty for multiple beachgoers, and their usefulness isn’t limited to the sand and surf — you can hang laundry to dry with ’em too!
As someone who stepped on a rusty nail barefoot at the beach last summer, necessitating a tetanus shot, I’m here to tell you: Foot protection is worth its weight in gold. These water shoes — the top pick on Amazon, according to our guide to the best water shoes for women — will also protect your toes from the sand, whether getting some between your toes is just bothersome, or it’s way too hot and standing between you and the ice cream stand.
They have a grippy rubber sole, which gives you traction on slippery surfaces like rocks and wet patios. Amazon shoppers also praise the protective layer these create between their feet and whatever may be lurking underwater.
Some beach chairs come with built-in cupholders, but most are so flimsy that anything more than a canned drink is a no-go. Enter these cute cup holders, which dig down into the sand for stay-put security and fit bevvies up to 5.5 inches wide. They’re super lightweight, making them a beach bag must-have, and they even have a slim side compartment perfect for holding your phone.
Psst: They’ll fit your trusty Stanley cup just fine.
Made of a mesh, nylon and poly blend, this tote is a straight-up sand repeller. It might seem counterintuitive to design a sand-free bag with as many holes in it as this one, and there’s a good chance sand will find its way in while you’re at the beach. The good news is that those openings make shaking it out when you’re ready to head home an absolute breeze. So long, sand-covered car!
If classic style is your jam, consider these tortoiseshell frames. The rounded lenses suit nearly every face shape and have a UV coating. They’re also polarized, for next-level vision in the sun.
Crowned the No. 1 spray in our list of the best body sunscreens of 2024, Sun Bum is a no-fail, easy-to-use companion, fans say. “The spray protected me from any hint of sunburn for a full seven days, even after several hours in the pool,” said our Senior Beauty Editor, Jennifer Romolini. “The texture is silky and not at all sticky. The spray nozzle releases a fine mist that covers large swaths of the body with minimal effort — truly the best kind of sunscreen application. It worked so well, in fact, that I was able to cover my back without the aid of another adult.”
We all love lounging on the beach, but finding bits of sand all over clothing, shoes and bags after the perfect summer day can be pretty annoying. This clever blanket actually rebuffs sand while keeping you dry. It’s made of 210 polyester, which repels water even better than an umbrella, and it easily shakes off any sand that gets on it. It’s spacious too — big enough to fit three to five people. Even past your beach days, the Isopho will be your best friend at a picnic, or as a waterproof cover whenever and wherever rain threatens.
The blanket comes with four anchors to keep it from flying off on windy days, and a drawstring bag for easy carrying. It’s also super low-maintenance — it folds up small, and you can chuck it in the washing machine after any al fresco adventure.
This little cutie has had an exalted place in my purse and beach bag since the beginning of the summer, and it’s easy to see why — it’s not just a fan, but a portable power bank and a flashlight! So whether you need a little extra juice for your phone on the beach, a little extra breeze under the hot sun or a light to find something small at the bottom of your bag, this 3-in-1 gadget will have you covered.
No matter what your reasons are for avoiding hats at the beach, this visor solves all the issues. It’s kind of like a cross between a golf visor and a floppy hat; it has a wide straw brim (sans top) and fastens with velcro. And of course, we all need to keep our skin from burning. It’s roomy enough to shade your face, jawline and chest, and more than 10,000 Amazon shoppers give it a thumbs-up.
This boho throw-on-and-go cover-up is meant to be worn over a swimsuit or, if you’re feeling intrepid, tossed on over a bikini top or bralette and shorts. It’s effortlessly chic, and you’ll find yourself wanting to rock it around the house. The style is available in 30-plus colors and patterns, and you don’t have to fiddle around to find your perfect size — it’s one-size-fits-most. It’s oversized, so you’ll have plenty of room to kick back in comfort.
Not your style? Check out more shopper-favorite cover-ups.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.