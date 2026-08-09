From Xuan Paper to Xidi Village: Diplomats in China Explore Anhui’s Cultural Heritage

BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CRIOnline:

On August 3, fifteen diplomats based in China — representing Ethiopia, Fiji, Latvia, Türkiye, Botswana, Guinea, Argentina, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, and Malaysia — took part in an exchange event with local businesses in Hefei, Anhui Province, kicking off a week-long tour of the province. On August 5, the group traveled to Xuancheng, where, after experiencing the traditional craft of Xuan papermaking firsthand, H.E. Mr. Karlis Eihenbaums, Ambassador of Latvia to China, said that the preservation of traditional craftsmanship carries great significance for any nation.



H.E. Mr. Karlis Eihenbaums，ambassador of Latvia to China, tries his hand at the traditional craft of Xuan papermaking.

As a trained historian, Eihenbaums joined fellow diplomats from several countries on a cultural tour spanning the cities of Xuancheng and Huangshan. Xuancheng is the birthplace of Xuan paper, while Huangshan is one of China’s best-known tourist destinations.

In Xuancheng, the diplomats observed — and personally engaged in — the traditional techniques behind the “Four Treasures of the Study”: brush, ink, paper, and inkstone. During an exchange with an intangible cultural heritage inheritor, Eihenbaums spoke about the importance of passing down historical traditions, adding that he was pleased to see local children learning about the history of papermaking and getting hands-on experience at the Xuan Paper Museum. H.E. Prof. Lekoko S. Kenosi, Ambassador of Botswana to China, suggested that Xuan paper could potentially be applied to rock art and wildlife conservation projects in Botswana. H.E. Mr. Robert Lee, Ambassador of Fiji, proposed incorporating Xuan paper into fashion design as a way of weaving it into tourism experiences.

The diplomats then traveled on to Huangshan, where their first stop was Xidi Village, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. There, they toured the village’s traditional Huizhou-style residences and learned about local efforts to preserve intangible cultural heritage. In Qiyun Town, the group experienced a night cruise and a fireworks display. The itinerary also included an exchange session with young local entrepreneurs. Li Dong, an entrepreneur based at the DN Huangshan Digital Nomad Community, said the diplomats’ interest in his AI hardware products had given him greater confidence in the road ahead.

At the conclusion of the Huangshan leg of the trip, Nicolas Brea, the diplomat from Argentina, said he had been deeply impressed by the region’s scenery, environment, and cultural heritage, and that he looks forward to visiting Anhui again in the future.

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