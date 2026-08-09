JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On August 7, 2026, Changhong announced Indonesian pop icon Rossa (Sri Rossa Roslaina Handiyani) as its new Brand Ambassador. The collaboration marks another milestone in Changhong’s efforts to expand its global brand presence while strengthening its localized operations in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia.



Changhong Partners with Indonesian Pop Icon Rossa to Strengthen Its Presence in Indonesia

As one of Southeast Asia’s largest consumer markets, Indonesia has become a strategic market for Changhong, driven by its large population and long-term growth potential. Partnering with Rossa is a natural extension of the company’s localized brand strategy. Together, Changhong and Rossa will engage local audiences through campaigns that reflect Indonesian culture, raising brand awareness and building stronger connections with consumers.

Vaclav Lian, General Manager of Changhong Indonesia, said: “Indonesia is one of Changhong’s key international markets, and our partnership with Rossa exemplifies our long-term commitment to local consumers. We will continue to deliver innovative products and reliable services that make everyday home life smarter and more enjoyable.”

The partnership with Rossa is part of Changhong’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia and engage a new generation of consumers. Alongside the collaboration, Changhong has expanded its after-sales support in Indonesia by introducing extended warranty coverage for key product categories—including televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines—backed by 24-hour customer support. Through continuous innovation, Changhong delivers smarter products and better experiences, building stronger connections with local consumers.

The enhanced warranty and expanded service support demonstrate Changhong’s confidence in its products and long-term commitment to the Indonesian market. Looking ahead, Changhong Indonesia will continue to enhance its products and services to better meet evolving customer needs, delivering smarter and more reliable home experiences for families across Indonesia.

About Changhong

Founded in 1958, Changhong is a leading global consumer electronics and smart home appliance company. Its portfolio includes televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and smart home solutions, with products and services available in more than 160 countries and regions. Driven by innovation, Changhong develops technologies and products designed to make everyday living smarter, more convenient and more enjoyable for consumers around the world.

Visit Changhong Indonesia: https://changhong.co.id/

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