1923 dazzler storms auction, nets $1.48m with secret oval gate

A classic circa 1923 bungalow at 14 Bolton Avenue, Devon Park SA, with a striking modern extension and a secret back gate to the Fitzroy Football Club oval, captured strong interest before selling for $1.48 million on Saturday.

With 60 groups through pre-auction inspections and ten registered bidders, the property’s blend of heritage charm and contemporary living proved irresistible. Four active bidders exchanged offers in a lively auction, as playful children added energy by waving paddles in support of their parents.

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today

Ouwens Casserly agent Alistair London described it as “a quintessential property with turnkey appeal,” perfectly positioned just five kilometres from Adelaide’s CBD. The vendor, who purchased the home three years ago, is now relocating to the other side of town.

Bidding kicked off with confident $25,000 rises, climbing steadily to $1.45 million before slowing to $5,000 increments. The auction ended on a high note as a growing family with two children secured the home, drawn to its blend of character, space and lifestyle.

Inside, blonde pine floors and soaring ceilings evoke timeless charm, while the open-plan extension reveals a kitchen with high-spec Miele appliances and a crisp monochrome palette. A solar-heated pool, covered alfresco pavilion and separate light-filled studio add to the appeal.

The vendor congratulated the buyers, while London reflected, “It was a perfect day, absolutely lovely.”

The sale added to the city’s positive numbers, with 92 homes going to auction in Adelaide and 70.3% returning a positive result, the highest in three weeks, according to Cotality (formerly corelogic).

Young lawyer claims Paddington prize after record-breaking $1.32m bidding battle

A stylishly renovated townhome at 1/17 Great George Street, Paddington QLD, drew intense competition on Saturday before selling for a record price of $1.322 million.

Set in one of Brisbane’s most coveted lifestyle precincts, the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence features spectacular city views from both levels, a landscaped courtyard and a rare side-by-side double lock-up garage.

Fine weather and a comfortable atmosphere framed a fiercely contested sale that set a new benchmark for Paddington. With 23 registered bidders and seven actively vying for the prize, the auction atmosphere buzzed with energy. One keen bidder flew in from Sydney just to compete. Bidding opened at $1 million and quickly escalated with offers jumping in increments as large as $60,000 before tightening to $50s and $20s.

Ray White listing agent Judi O’Dea said, “The auction was charged and emotional, there were lots of tears at the end from those who missed out.” The buyer, a young first-home buyer and lawyer, secured the win via phone bidding.

Data from Cotality says Brisbane topped the smaller markets for auction volume, with 127 homes going under the hammer, steady on last week’s 128. The preliminary clearance rate sits at 67.0%, the lowest in four weeks.

Frenzy in Carine. 15 offers before third home open

It was all over before the campaign could find full stride at 61 Tresise Street, Carine WA. With just two home opens, the property pulled in an extraordinary 160 groups, each drawn to its generous layout, welcoming atmosphere and prized location just footsteps from Carine Open Space.

Listing agent Karen Riches of Noble Avenue said the team “didn’t know how it would be received” given the home’s mostly original condition, with renovations dating back two decades. The concern proved unnecessary, as the response was immediate and intense, with buyers overlooking the cosmetic updates in favour of the home’s character, proportions and quiet setting.

Fifteen offers landed on the table, many from parties determined to outbid one another. Competitive energy surged from the outset, with buyers pushing higher in the hope of securing it. “Even the underbidders were surprised,” Riches said. “They asked, ‘Why is everyone paying so much for it?’ and I replied, ‘Why were you?'”

In the end, it was a young family who captured the keys, sealing the deal for $1.425 million. They were instantly taken by the property’s warmth and the lifestyle it offered, a perfect fit for their long-term plans.

For the vendors, who have loved and cared for the home over the past decade, the sale paves the way for their next chapter and a move to a smaller residence. Their well-kept Carine retreat will now welcome new custodians ready to make it their own.

Perth’s auction market was subdued this week, according to Cotality (formerly corelogic), with only eight properties taken to auction and a clearance rate of just twenty percent. One home sold under the hammer while four were passed in, underscoring the city’s slower auction momentum compared to the east coast capitals.

Source