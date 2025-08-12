Sino Jet Expands Charter Fleet with Gulfstream G650ER

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sino Jet has officially incorporated the Gulfstream G650ER into its charter fleet. Recognized globally as a benchmark for ultra-long-range business jets, this model will expand long-distance travel options for private jet clients, particularly satisfying the needs of intercontinental business travel.

The Gulfstream G650ER is renowned for its ultra-long-range capability of 13,890 kilometers, allowing for nonstop flights such as Beijing to New York and Singapore to London. With a maximum cruise speed of Mach 0.925, it is one of the fastest business jets in the world. The aircraft features a 15-seat cabin designed with advanced noise-reduction technology and a fully pressurized cabin system, maintaining a comfortable cabin altitude of 2,400 meters even on flights exceeding 10 hours. Since its entry into service in 2012, the G650ER has set more than 125 city-pair speed records, making it one of the most preferred aircraft for intercontinental travel among high-net-worth individuals and global business leaders.

As the operator with the largest fleet of Gulfstream G650 aircraft worldwide, Sino Jet aims to enhance its charter services by introducing this flagship model. A representative from Sino Jet commented, “The G650ER will be based in Asia and will complement our existing models, such as the G550. By leveraging the differences in cabin capacity, range efficiency, and operating costs, we can offer our clients more tailored aircraft solutions that precisely meet their needs”.

Sino Jet, headquartered in Beijing, has operational bases in over 20 cities across the globe, including key locations in China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, North America, and Europe. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including aircraft procurement, management, charter, ground services, business aviation terminal operations, and luxury travel, delivering business aviation solutions through “seamless integration of ground and air services” to clients worldwide. With a fleet size that has been the largest in the Asia-Pacific region for six consecutive years, Sino Jet is renowned for its commitment to the highest safety standards, its robust comprehensive service capabilities, and its innovative approach in the business aviation industry, earning it the distinction of being the World’s Leading Business Aviation Company for many years.

