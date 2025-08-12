NYT Connections hints today for #793: Clues and answers for Tuesday, Aug. 12

Can’t seem to get through today’s New York Times Connections puzzle? You won’t be the only one. The good news is I’ve got hints (and spoilers if you want them) to help you get through Tuesday’s puzzle: #793. Don’t feel bad for taking a peek — these puzzles are pretty tricky.

Since we’re in this together, I’ll share how I did each day. I thought today’s puzzle was fairly easy and was actually surprised to guess purple as easily as I did. Blue was actually hardest for me this time.

If you’re new to NYT Connections, we’ve got some tips to help you along the way. Also, check out today’s Wordle hints and answer.

How to play NYT Connections

NYT Connections is a surprisingly difficult word game and if you play, you’re now considered a “connector.” There are 16 words presented in a four-by-four grid and your goal is to match four words into their respective color-coded groups (yellow, green, blue, purple). Yellow is the easiest to guess while purple is the hardest.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Your job is to find out how the four words are connected to a specific group. For instance, in one recent puzzle, the blue group hint was “related to buying a home” and the words were appraisal, escrow, insurance and mortgage.

If you make a mistake when you submit, that’s okay. You get four guesses before the game is over and the answers are revealed. You can also click on the lightbulb icon in the game to get some hints, but we’ll also provide those here.

If you find yourself obsessed with this game after completing just one puzzle, I’ve got bad news for you. You can only play once a day. The timer resets each night at midnight.

Tips for playing NYT Connections

I only recently started playing Connections, but here are some tips I’ve found useful along the way.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

1. When you get an answer wrong, pay attention to the text that appears at the top of the puzzle. “One away” means you only got one word wrong. Analyze each word to find one that might fit better in another group and try a new word.

2. If you’re stuck, shuffle the board. You can shuffle as many times as you’d like to help you see some different word combinations.

3. Try to find the easy yellow group words first. Those words usually stick out because they have so much in common — they’re often synonyms of one another. But be wary of the trick words that could fit into multiple categories.

4. Stumped? Come back to the puzzle later with a fresher mind. Trying to solve a difficult puzzle without “sleeping” on it might result in too many mistakes.

Today’s NYT Connections hints

Check out these hints if you’re having a hard time grouping them together.

I’ll give you my own hints:

Yellow group: These words have this number in common

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Green group: Usually long with sides, like a track

Blue group: What you’d find in the Big Apple

Purple group: Not completely solid

Here’s one word from each group:

Yellow group hint word: Bowling Pins

Green group hint word: Supermarket

Blue group hint word: City Hall

Purple group hint word: Golf course

Okay, on to the official group names for a bigger hint. If you don’t want to know what those are, then stop scrolling.

NYT Connections group names

Here are the group names for today’s puzzle.

Yellow group: Groups of ten

Green group: Places with lanes

Blue group: Landmarks in downtown NYC

Purple group: Things with holes

Warning, spoilers ahead! If you scroll past this, the answers are right below.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Final warning! Last chance to go back and finish the game.

Today’s NYT Connections answers (spoilers)

Here are the Connections groups and the words that go with them.

Yellow group: Groups of ten (bowling pins, commandments, decade, fingers)

Green group: Places with lanes (bowling alley, highway, supermarket, swimming pool)

Blue group: Landmarks in downtown NYC (Bowling Green, Brooklyn Bridge, City Hall, Wall Street)

Purple group: Things with holes (bowling ball, colander, golf course, sponge)

My results today

Purple came easy for me today — I was actually expecting it to be the green category. I couldn’t figure out blue but I knew Wall Street and the Brooklyn Bridge were related to NYC.

Advertisement Advertisement

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟦🟦🟦🟦

Thanks for reading! Share how you did today in the comments.

Source