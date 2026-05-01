7You Creative Lead tests Forty Winks’ revolutionary ‘BedMatch’ system to find the right bed for you

We spend around a third of our lives sleeping in our beds, so it makes sense that we should take our mattress choice seriously.

But there’s a problem — with a seemingly endless amount of options, how do find the mattress that is perfect for you?

That’s the question that the Forty Winks BedMatch system aims to help you answer.

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After a decade of service, it was time for me to upgrade my bed.

And so it was the perfect opportunity to test out the BedMatch system at my local Forty Winks.

The BedMatch system guides you through the experience Credit: 7You

After filling out a quick questionnaire I hopped onto the Bed Match bed and it started running 18 statistical measures with over 1,000 scientific measures to narrow down which mattress was right for me.

With the extensive range available at Forty Winks it was very helpful to be given a short list of mattresses so that I didnt have to spend all day trying them all out.

There was a good range at different price points and ultimately I ended up deciding on the Crown Posture Physio Pro Medium. Credit: 7You

The BedMatch system guides you through the experience prompting you to lay on your back, assume you sleeping position etc.

In no time I was given a result that recommended a list of mattresses based on my particular body type and sleep style.

To be honest, I was a little sceptical going in to the experience but I found it very thorough and was reassured by the results after seeing it wasn’t just a list of the most expensive options in the store.

There was a good range at different price points and ultimately I ended up deciding on the Crown Posture Physio Pro Medium.

We spend around a third of our lives sleeping in our beds, so it makes sense that we should take our mattress choice seriously. Credit: 7You

Next up, it was time to find a bed frame.

And other than size, the two main criteria for me is I wanted timber and I it had to have enough clearance for the robot vac to get underneath.

My wife had also always wanted an upholstered bed head so when I saw the Tasmanian Oak Clifton Bed Frame my mind was made up.

The bed head on the Clifton bed frame is a huge highlight as wellv Credit: 7You

When it all arrived I was a little overwhelmed to be honest.

This bed is the nicest piece of furniture I’ve ever owned, it felt solid and ultra premium and even had that new timber smell to it.

The Tasmanian Oak frame complimented my home made bedsides (yes I do dabble in a little bit of woodworking) and the Crown mattress had a presence to it that made me feel like a grown up.

The Tasmanian Oak frame complimented my home made bedsides Credit: 7You

So what is it like to sleep in?

Luxury is the word I would use to describe it.

With a fresh set of sheets and a warm blanket I feel like I’m staying in a hotel!

The Crown Posture Physio Pro feels very supportive and even on nights when I’ve gotten to bed later than I should, I feel rested and refreshed in the morning.

The bed head on the Clifton bed frame is a huge highlight as well.

Sitting up for a morning espresso while catching up on the news I have never felt like more of an adult.

If you are looking to upgrade your bed I can definitely recommend you try the Forty Winks BedMatch system. It was comprehensive, no nonsense and really took a lot of the mystery out of picking which one was right for me.

For more info on BedMatch head to the Forty Winks Website.

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