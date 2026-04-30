Sino Jet Introduces the Gulfstream G700 to Further Strengthen Its Ultra-Long-Range Fleet

HONG KONG, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Sino Jet announced that it has successfully introduced the Gulfstream G700 business jet. With the entry of this latest Gulfstream flagship model into service, Sino Jet’s share of an ultra-long-range fleet has risen to over 95%. As the operator of the world’s largest Gulfstream G650 fleet, the addition of the G700 further solidifies Sino Jet’s leading position in the high-end business aviation market, reflecting its outstanding overall operational capabilities.

As Gulfstream Aerospace’s newest-generation flagship, the G700 has become the benchmark aircraft in today’s business aviation sector. Not only does it offer the most spacious cabin in its class, it also delivers exceptional ultra-long-range endurance. With a maximum range of up to 7,750 nautical miles (14,353 kilometers), it enables seamless intercontinental flights—such as nonstop service from Beijing to New York—making cross-continental travel effortless. Its expansive four-cabin layout and fully pressurized cabin system create an ultra-comfortable long-distance travel experience comparable to living at home, redefining the standard for premium business jet travel.

Fleet Matrix Upgraded Again with the Arrival of the Flagship

The successful introduction of the G700 marks a further refinement and upgrade of Sino Jet’s ultra-long-range fleet strategy. Sino Jet has now built a complete product lineup covering Gulfstream’s main fleet models, including the G700, G650, G550, and G450, enabling it to precisely match customers’ diverse and personalized needs—from efficient intercontinental business travel to convenient regional commuting.

A representative for Sino Jet said: “Introducing the Gulfstream G700 is not only an optimization of our fleet structure, but also a concentrated demonstration of Sino Jet’s core capabilities in areas such as safety management, global support, and asset operations. Leveraging the scale advantages of our large fleet, we can provide tailored aircraft-matching solutions for every customer. Whether they prioritize ultra-long-distance nonstop flights for maximum efficiency and convenience, or they seek a truly exceptional cabin experience for leisure travel, we can always find the best solution.”

Global Reach, Built on a Safety Operations Benchmark

Safety is the foundation of Sino Jet’s expansion of its global operating network. Since 2018, the company has continuously maintained the highest global standard of safety operation, holding IS-BAO Level III certification. It also holds dual operating approvals from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and the Cayman Islands Civil Aviation Authority. In addition, it has obtained operational and maintenance authorization from civil aviation regulators across major aircraft registration jurisdictions worldwide, including the United States, Europe, Cayman, Bermuda, and Aruba. This ensures comprehensive coverage of the main aircraft models from leading global manufacturers such as Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Dassault.

Leveraging its robust regulatory and qualification advantages, Sino Jet has established strategic operational presence in key locations across China, Singapore, Dubai, and Japan, as well as in major hub cities across Europe and the United States. Together, these efforts have formed an always-on, round-the-clock service response mechanism spanning three continents and covering six time zones.

Furthermore, by integrating its industry resources—such as Fareast Aviation, the China Entrepreneurs Flight Club (GEOSTAR), and the business jet terminal network developed through strategic investment—Sino Jet delivers a truly seamless service experience under the principle of “sign in one location, access globally.”

Digital-Driven Innovation, Redefining the Smart Service Experience

Sino Jet leverages digital technology to reshape premium service experiences, setting a new benchmark for intelligent business aviation operations. At the core of its technology is its proprietary, self-developed “Cloud of Sino Jet” operations center, through which it has built a digital management system covering the entire lifecycle of business jets. A 24/7 intelligent customer service system precisely captures customer needs and enables rapid, efficient responses. Its production and operations system supports flight safety and on-time performance end-to-end, strengthening travel assurances. In addition, an integrated operations-and-finance platform improves management transparency and enables more efficient asset utilization.

With a digital architecture built around a “technology back end + service front end,” Sino Jet not only helps customers maximize aircraft asset value retention, but also makes high-end travel truly effortless—delivering a simplified “what you want is what you get” interaction experience.

Talent Empowerment, Strengthening a Global Service Network

Behind Sino Jet’s global expansion is the strong support of a highly professional talent team. Sino Jet has been deeply committed to a global talent strategy, building a talent development system centered on “global vision and local execution.” The team’s stability is industry-leading: 70% of employees have been with the company for more than five years, and 30% have served for over ten years. Within its flight operations team, more than 60% of employees hold internationally recognized certification credentials, and team members come from 16 countries.

With Sino Jet Academy, the company has established a standardized and professional training framework, while also providing employees with global rotational assignments. This ensures that service standards, across all regions, remain unified and that service quality stays consistent—allowing Sino Jet to deliver stable, high-quality travel services to global clients.

The successful introduction of the Gulfstream G700 brings a dual leap forward to Sino Jet’s ultra-long-range fleet matrix and its global service capabilities. Looking ahead, Sino Jet will continue to deepen its digital transformation, expand its global service footprint, and further refine service quality. With comprehensive advantages of a “flagship fleet + global network + intelligent operations,” the company will continue to lead high-quality development in the premium business aviation sector, setting a new global benchmark for business aviation services.

For queries please contact:

Sino Jet Marketing Department

Telephone: (+852) 2588 7007 / (+86 10) 8416 2637

Email: marketing@sinojet.org / marketing@sinojet.org.cn

Website: http://www.sinojet.org/

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