Brad Scott explains shock omission of Elijah Tsatas as Bombers slump to heavy loss to Brisbane

Essendon coach Brad Scott has explained the puzzling omission of youngster Elijah Tsatas hours before the Bombers midfield was completely outclassed by Brisbane.

Tsatas, who was drafted with pick No.5 in 2022, has struggled to make an impact in his four years at the club, playing just 19 senior games.

He often racks up big numbers in the VFL and appeared to have finally earned an extended run in the seniors after an impressive 29 touches and a goal in the win over Melbourne in Gather Round.

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The 21-year-old had another 25 and seven clearances in the close loss to Gold Coast before managing 18 and three clearances in the nightmare loss to Collingwood on Anzac Day.

He was limited to just 60 per cent game time against the Magpies and Essendon fans couldn’t believe their eyes on Thursday night when Tsatas was listed as an omission for Saturday’s clash against Brisbane, especially when fellow inside midfielder Darcy Parish was managed among four chances.

Curiously, none of the four inclusions — Max Kondogiannis, Jayden Nguyen, Jade Gresham and Nik Cox — are inside midfielders.

Scott briefly addressed the issue before the Lions clash, insisting Tsatas wasn’t a “scapegoat”.

“He took some really good steps forward in the last month,” Scott told Fox Footy.

“We were really disappointed last week and sometimes when there’s an omission, it looks like he’s the scapegoat. Certainly not all on Elijah, but we were really disappointed with our transition through the midfield, (Nick) Daicos and (Scott) Pendlebury just really had their way with us.

“We’ve made that change to give others an opportunity and Elijah will get his chance if he responds in the VFL.”

But fans weren’t buying it, with many questioning why other senior midfielders like Parish and Jye Caldwell aren’t given the same treatment.

The changes gave Sam Durham more time in the middle, while youngsters Dyson Sharp and Sullivan Robey were given added responsibility as well.

But the new look midfield failed to have the desired effect with Brisbane running riot in a 64-point demolition.

Dashing defender Darcy Wilmot had a field day as the Lions surged to an easy victory over Essendon. Credit: AAP

Essendon actually won the clearance count (37-33), but were well beaten in the crucial centre clearances (14-21), which is where Tsatas excels.

The midfield took a hit when Jye Caldwell, who had 15 touches and six clearances, suffered an ankle injury early in the third term and played no further part.

Tsatas responded to his demotion with 18 touches in the first half in the VFL, but it remains to be seen whether he will do enough to get back into the seniors.

Brisbane kicked away in the third quarter with seven goals to one to lead by 69 points at the final change, cruising to a 22.11 (143) to 11.13 (79) victory on Saturday.

The Lions pinpointed passes with ease, racking up an extraordinary 163 marks, and were never troubled after piling on six goals to one in the first term.

In-demand free agent Zac Bailey, Logan Morris and Kai Lohmann all booted four goals each, while dashing defender Darcy Wilmot was tremendous with 32 possessions and one long-range major.

A first-time All-Australian last year, Bailey backed up his outstanding performance against Adelaide last week as he weighs huge free-agency offers at season’s end.

Teenage debutant Cody Curtin showed some promising signs as a key forward who can help out in the ruck, coming in for injured recruit Oscar Allen.

High-profile Essendon defender Ben McKay had another quiet outing after being heavily criticised for his performance on Anzac Day.

McKay received strong bronx cheers from the Bombers faithful every time he touched the ball in the second half.

A rare positive for the Bombers was the return of utility Nik Cox, who played his first game in 630 days following a run with concussion issues.

Cox slotted a goal late in the final quarter and was mobbed by all of his teammates on the ground.

Emerging forward Nate Caddy could have had a career-best day if he kicked straight, finishing with 3.5 against the first-class Lions defence.

After moving to 5-3, the Lions will host Carlton at the Gabba next Friday night.

Essendon (1-7) will travel to face GWS at Engie Stadium next Saturday.

– With AAP

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