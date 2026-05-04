Epic scenes as Aussie GOAT Steph Gilmore creates more history at Gold Coast Pro

More than 20 years after she first won the Gold Coast Pro as a schoolgirl, Stephanie Gilmore has again dominated to clinch her seventh title at her home break.

The queen of Snapper Rocks held off a challenge from young Brazilian Luana Silva, who was denied a maiden finals victory for the fourth time in her two seasons on the World Surf League.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Steph Gilmore celebrates Gold Coast Pro title

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Returning to the Championship Tour fulltime in 2026 after taking a two-year hiatus and gunning for a ninth world title, Gilmore found her groove in the third event of the year and outclassed Silva 17.33 to 14.07 in Monday’s title decider.

It was her first tour win since July 2022, the year she won her last world title, with Gilmore admitting she wasn’t sure if she’d win another event.

“I really didn’t think I was going to win a comp this year, like I’m trying to be positive, but I was also like, the girls are just at a whole new level and it’s epic,” said Gilmore, who was mobbed on the beach.

“This is what I wanted. I wanted to push myself, I wanted to feel that feeling, like, ‘Can you do it?’“Really, I’m just so stoked.”

Gilmore first won the Gold Coast event at Snapper back in 2005 as a 17-year-old wildcard, needing time off school at nearby Kingscliff to compete.

The now 38-year-old proved she’d lost none of her potency in the final, saving her best until last as she delivered some epic waves that had the thousands on the beach on their feet cheering.

With less than eight minutes remaining, Gilmore nailed the final with the best score of the day, with her trademark searing carves and transitions awarded a 9.50.

“I can’t believe it, that was so sick,” Gilmore said.

“Luana’s on fire … and I knew this was probably going to be the toughest heat as she’s been choosing the best waves the whole contest, so I just thought if I can just choose the good ones, you know, take those ones off her then I should be able to do it.”

Fellow Australian Ethan Ewing will take on Connor O’Leary in the men’s final.

O’Leary is a Sydneysider but switched his nationality to Japan in 2023 to honour his mother’s heritage.

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