Experience-led journeys drive demand shift, says travel management group CEO

Abel Zhao, Group CEO and Executive Director of travel management group CSTS Enterprises, discusses the impact of the energy shock on travel demand, travel trends in China, and the rise of experiential tourism.
06:41
3 hours ago
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Abel Zhao, Group CEO and Executive Director of travel management group CSTS Enterprises, discusses the impact of the energy shock on travel demand, travel trends in China, and the rise of experiential tourism.
06:41
3 hours ago
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