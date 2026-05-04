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Experience-led journeys drive demand shift, says travel management group CEO

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Abel Zhao, Group CEO and Executive Director of travel management group CSTS Enterprises, discusses the impact of the energy shock on travel demand, travel trends in China, and the rise of experiential tourism.

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