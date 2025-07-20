2025 WNBA All-Star Game: How to watch, is Caitlin Clark playing, tv channel, tipoff time and more

WNBA fans, are you ready for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game? Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier were chosen by the fans to serve as team captains this year — however, Clark will unfortunately sit out of all the All-Star festivities due to a groin injury she aggravated during a game on Tuesday. That includes the All-Star game and what was set to be her first 3-Point Contest. Considering all the All-Star weekend festivities are being held on the Fever’s home court for the first time in the league’s history, Clark’s absence will definitely be felt by fans.

But the All-Star show must go on! The 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge was last night. The 2025 All-Star Game tips off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the WNBA All-Star game:

Date: July 19

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV channel: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV

When is the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game?

The WNBA All-Star weekend is upon us. The action tips off tonight, July 18, at 8 p.m. ET with the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge. Then Saturday, July 19, the All-Star Game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game?

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game and Friday’s 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge will all be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Looking to watch the game or contests in-person? There are still tickets available!

Find tickets

What channel is the WNBA All-Star Game on?

The WNBA All-Star Game will air on ABC. Prior to the game, Friday’s 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge will air on ESPN. Don’t have a cable package with either of those channels? We recommend trying out ESPN+, or a live-TV streaming service such as Fubo or DirecTV.

How to watch the WNBA All-Star game without cable:

WNBA All-Star Game coverage and the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge will stream on ESPN+ this year. So if you’re a WNBA fan without cable, an ESPN+ subscription will have you covered throughout the weekend. ESPN+ grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including live events, fantasy-sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $11.99/month at ESPN

At $95/month, Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN3, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. The live-TV streaming service is definitely one of the priciest options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get unlimited cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, and you can currently get $20 off your first month. Try free at Fubo

2025 WNBA All-Star weekend schedule:

Friday, July 18

3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, July 19

2025 WNBA All-Star Game at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

2025 WNBA All-Star Game roster:

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier were selected via fan vote to be the captains of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

Team Clark:

Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever)

Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury)

Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever)

Gabby Williams (Seattle Storm)

Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics)

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Kayla Thornton (Golden State Valkyries)

Team Collier:

Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)

Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm)

Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)

Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx)

Skylar Diggins (Seattle Storm)

Angel Reese (Chicago Sky)

Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix Suns)

Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles Sparks)

*Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx)

2025 WNBA Skills Challenge players:

Natasha Cloud (New York Liberty)

Skylar Diggins (Seattle Storm)

Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

Erica Wheeler (Seattle Storm)

Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx)

2025 WNBA 3-Point Contest players:

Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) — out due to injury

Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles Sparks)

More ways to watch WNBA All-Star weekend:

