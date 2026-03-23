A look inside My Reno Rules judge Neale Whitaker’s new South Coast cottage

Having sold their renovated cottage on the NSW South Coast, TV personality Neale Whitaker and his husband David are packing to move to their new home nearby.

Their current home, located near Berryin the suburb of Bundewallah, was recently sold off-market. It’s believed they sold the four-bedroom home for about $4.5 million, pocketing a sizeable profit in the process.

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In a recent video posted to Instagram, Whitaker said they were downsizing and “simplifying our lives”, with a “big renovation journey ahead of us” as they had bought another home in Berry.

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“We’re moving,” he said. “We have sold our lovely property here on the NSW South Coast, where we’ve lived for almost eight years.

“We’re moving on, not too far. We are staying in this beautiful part of the world because we love it so much here. Berry is a wonderful community… But we are shifting down a gear in terms of our home.”

Therefore, they purchased the four-bedroom Berry home – a weatherboard cottage sitting on 907 square metres and with a pool – in December for $2.15 million.

They purchased the four-bedroom Berry home in December for $2.15 million. Credit: View

The property features soaring ceilings, Baltic Pine flooring, decorative mouldings and ceilings, as well as a picket fence for privacy.

The selling agent, Nicholas Lyell of McGoldrick Estate Agents said the new Berry home was a “little similar” to the Bundewallah property, due to its character features.

“Location was important to them,” Mr Lyell said.

“[They wanted to] be close to Berry shops, and have a private established garden. And they loved the look and charm of the property.

“It’s a heritage home, but they can make some cosmetic renovations while keeping its character.”

The property features soaring ceilings, Baltic Pine flooring, decorative mouldings and ceilings, as well as a picket fence for privacy. Credit: View

Whitaker, known as the stylish judge on smash hit renovation series The Block, co-host of Foxtel’s Love It or List It Australia, and a My Reno Rules judge [starting soon on the Seven Network] has also enjoyed a successful publishing career that saw him at the helm of Aussie style bibles Belle and Vogue Living for more than a decade.

In early 2024, it was announced that Whitaker was leaving The Block to spend more time with his husband, who was dealing with health issues.

Cotality records show they purchased the Bundewallah property in May 2018 for $1,837,500.

The Berry property is a circa 1916 Federation home. Credit: View

The country cottage has a manicured garden, while a large verandah wraps the single-storey home with a classic green, white and grey palette.

When renovating the home, the original features of the cottage were retained while its floorplan was enhanced.

The couple started the work by opening up the living and dining area, and also renovated the kitchen.

Throughout the years, they have added to the renovation with updated bathrooms and changes to all three bedrooms and the verandah.

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