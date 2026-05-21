Maroons wrap arms around brave Jai Arrow after devastating medical diagnosis

Queensland will invite warrior Jai Arrow into camp in Sydney as they prepare to draw inspiration from his brave fight against a devastating medical condition.

The news that 30-year-old Arrow had been diagnosed with the insidious motor neurone disease (MND) rocked the rugby league world and in particular players in the Maroons camp who know him as a much-loved friend and outstanding forward.

Arrow gave his heart and soul in 12 games for his state and while the South Sydney forward has now medically retired and won’t be on the field, he will be with the team in spirit during the State of Origin opener at Accor Stadium on May 27.

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Queensland forward Reuben Cotter said the news of Arrow’s diagnosis was “devastating”.

“We will be thinking about him and it will be good to see him when we get down there next week,” Cotter said on Thursday.

“All the boys will be drawing inspiration from him next Wednesday night.

“It is a pretty scary disease MND and to see what it has done to him in such a short period of time is the most scary thing.”

Maroons veteran Kurt Capewell echoed the sentiments of Cotter.

“I am devastated for Jai. He is a good mate and I’ve had plenty of good times with him both on and off the field,” he said.

“I know he is a fighter and I am sure he is going to fight.

“He was very aggressive and he would never let you down. He was one of those players who everyone wants to play with.

“For the time being it is about getting around Jai and making sure he is alright. He is one of those blokes who is glass half full.”

Capewell said it would be “awesome” to see Arrow in Sydney in camp.

“If Jai is up for it we would love him to come in,” the Warriors forward added.

Arrow’s personality is what has endeared him to everyone that has come in contact with him in a stellar 178-game career for Brisbane, Gold Coast and the Rabbitohs

“He’s always one to celebrate a good win and he wears his heart on his sleeve, Jai. That’s one thing I love about him,” Capewell said.

One of the most endearing moments of Origin was Arrow celebrating the win in the 2022 State of Origin decider with a cane toad hat on and then giving a live interview while wearing it the morning after.

“I swapped some bloke the hat for my shorts,” Arrow said at the time.

Cotter said he would always treasure his time with “a great bloke on and off the field”.

“There was always fun around him and he was just a tough mongrel on the field you used to hate versing, but that you loved playing with,” Cotter said.

“It is quite sad and my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as he is battling it.”

Arrow will fight the disease with the support of his partner Berina as they care for infant daughter Ayla.

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