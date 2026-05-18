British TV personality and former model Katie Price has shared distressing news about her husband Lee Andrews, claiming he has been “kidnapped”.

Price said the last time she spoke to her husband was on Wednesday night while he was attempting to board a flight to the UK from Dubai, where he lives.

In a lengthy clip shared on her YouTube channel, the mum-of-five said Andrews’ location services were turned off his phone shortly after they spoke.

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Nobody, including his family, has heard from him since.

Andrews’ last post on social media was of a selfie with his wife, taken a week ago while she was visiting him.

TV star and former model Katie Price claims husband Lee Andrews has been ‘kidnapped’ in Dubai. Credit: YouTube/Instagram

“I don’t know where to really begin, but I know there is all this speculation about Lee when I met him but something really serious has happened,” Price said.

“I’ve been forced that I have to say this now.

“It was put up on my Instagram that Lee was taking time out of socials because of all the trolling and speculation.

“I put that up because the truth is … Lee has been missing for three days.”

Price, 47, said she had contacted police in Dubai and the British Embassy for assistance but authorities have so far been unable to locate him.

“I’ve had the head of CID in Dubai trying to track Lee, so far I got a message this morning that no one can find anywhere in the country that Lee has been detained,” Price added.

“We are now wondering, as far-fetched as it is, that he’s a missing person now, I don’t know if he’s been kidnapped.

“No one can find him in any prison, any police station, the police can’t find any record of him.

“We are wondering if he’s been kidnapped, he’s definitely a missing person now.”

Concerns escalated after Andrews failed to appear alongside Price on ITV’s Good Morning Britain show on Tuesday.

Andrews later reportedly told Price in a voice note that he needed an “exit stamp” to leave Dubai.

According to UK publication The Sun, an official missing persons’ report has now been filed with the British Embassy in Dubai.

The former glamour model said the last conversation she’d had with Andrews included him telling him he’d been “captured” in a van and had “ties around his hand” with a “hood over his head”.

Lee shared this shot in February with the caption: ‘Honey moon. Just a couple mad in love with each other.’ Credit: Instagram

“He said: ‘They’re coming back for me, they’re coming back for me’,” Price said.

“That is the last FaceTime call I had with him and then his phone went dead.

“So this is a really worrying time for me.”

Price said the situation was especially concerning because the pair are usually in “constant contact”.

Andrews has previously denied claims made by two former partners that he is a swindler who targets women.

Price married businessman Lee Andrews in a whirlwind ceremony in Dubai in January.

It marked the fourth marriage for Price, following her previous marriages to Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

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