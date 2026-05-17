Distressing scenes as Warriors star Tanah Boyd ‘close to tears’ after suffering a suspected ACL tear

Warriors half Tanah Boyd has suffered a suspected ACL injury early in the Magic Round clash with Brisbane.

The star playmaker went down in the seventh minute of play on Sunday afternoon while in possession.

His right knee was tested by a Warriors medico and he limped off, amid fears for the worst.

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In Fox League commentary Cooper Cronk said the situation had all the hallmarks of “an ACL test”.

“I’m worried about this. This is distressing, this looks terrible,” Andrew Voss said in commentary.

“The look on the face tells you the on-ground test is basically confirming the worst … that is a very sad sight.”

Tanah Boyd has suffered a suspected ACL injury in the Warriors’ match against Brisbane. Credit: AAP

Fox League reporter Lara Pitt later said it was a suspected ACL tear with Boyd “close to tears” on the sidelines.

Boyd has been a catalyst for the Warriors’ surge to second on the NRL ladder.

He recently re-signed until the end of 2029, which led to fellow half Luke Metcalf joining St George Illawarra from next year on a three-year deal.

Boyd was replaced on at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday by former Broncos playmaker Te Maire Martin.

Warriors halves have suffered serious injuries in consecutive seasons against the Broncos.

Last year, Metcalf ruptured an ACL in the round 17 clash against the Broncos, also at Suncorp.

It was Metcalf’s absence at the start of this season that enabled Boyd to assert himself as the chief No.7 at the Warriors.

Metcalf, who had been given a break while determining his future, now looms as the likely replacement for Boyd in the weeks ahead.

– With 7NEWS.com.au

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