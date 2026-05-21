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Popular cruise line’s giant beach park blocked by Mexico after local backlash erupts

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After weeks of backlash from local residents and environmental advocates, Mexican officials announced they will reject Royal Caribbean’s proposal to build a massive water park along the country’s Caribbean coastline.

Critics of the cruise line’s project argued the development threatened the region’s fragile ecosystem and the character of the small coastal community of Mahahual.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, May 19, Alicia Bárcena, Mexico’s secretary of the Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT), responded to questions about the development.

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“I’d like to inform you that Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day project will not be approved,” the official said. 

“The company is also looking to withdraw the project, but we at SEMARNAT will not approve it.”

Royal Caribbean scraps plans for 20 voyages

Mexican officials have announced they will reject Royal Caribbean’s proposal to build a massive water park along the country’s Caribbean coastline. (iStock)

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum echoed those concerns during a press conference Monday morning.

“We must not do anything that affects that area, which has a very important ecological balance, and is particularly important for the reefs,” she said, as Reuters reported.

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A Royal Caribbean spokesperson told Fox News Digital the cruise operator is “disappointed,” but “respects the role of Mexico’s environmental authorities.”

The spokesperson added, “Mahahual is a special place that deserves care and protection. We continue to believe in Mexico, and are optimistic [about] the potential to advance our investment responsibly.” 

The spokesperson said the company plans to “re-engage stakeholders” as it works to develop “essential environmental infrastructure, the creation of thousands of local jobs, and community programs that support the people of Mexico.”

Luxury white cruise ship shot at angle at water level on a clear day.

The cruise line’s proposed site in Mahahual, Quintana Roo, was expected to feature “an all-new thrilling water park, jaw-dropping pools and beaches, restaurants, bars and more.” (iStock)

Royal Caribbean first unveiled Perfect Day Mexico in October 2024 as part of its expanding portfolio of cruise destinations. It was originally scheduled to open in 2027.

The proposed site in Mahahual, Quintana Roo, was expected to feature “an all-new thrilling water park; jaw-dropping pools and beaches, restaurants, bars and more,” according to a company press release. 

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The cruise line promoted the development as a “sustainable destination.”

A petition demanded “immediate cancellation” of the development. 

The decision follows mounting criticism from environmental advocates and residents about the project’s potential ramifications. A Change.org petition demanding the “immediate cancellation” of the development drew more than 4.8 million signatures.

“Mahahual is not an amusement park. It is a fishing town inhabited by local communities who live facing the sea,” the petition states.

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“This project directly threatens [our] rights to access and use the sea, the beaches, and the mangroves, our local identity, our way of life, our freedom to live here,” the petition says.

CocoCay by Royal Caribbean

CocoCay, pictured above, is a similar destination for Royal Caribbean passengers and draws over two million visitors annually. (Royal Caribbean Cruises)

The petition goes on to describe Mahahual as “one of the last free strongholds of the Mexican Caribbean, while Playa del Carmen and Tulum have already succumbed to the logic of profit.”

Royal Caribbean fans had mixed reactions on Reddit forums.

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One person applauded the decision, saying, “Good for Mexico.”

Another said, “I can see the concerns here, but no doubt some folks will be disappointed.”

Royal Caribbean tree house suite

Some 21.7 million Americans are expected to go on an ocean cruise this year. (Royal Caribbean Cruises)

CocoCay, located in the Bahamas, is a predecessor of the proposed project in Mexico

CocoCay has been a huge success for the company, drawing over 2 million visitors annually, according to Cruise Industry News.

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Mahahual is known for its close access to the Mesoamerican Reef — the world’s second-largest barrier reef system, according to Reuters.

The coastal town has increasingly attracted scuba divers and tourists looking to experience marine ecosystems, coral formations, tropical fish and other sea life.

Jessica Mekles is an editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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