Tourist takes forbidden plunge at iconic landmark as visitors watch, stunned

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A tourist visiting Rome drew outrage and anger on social media after he dove into the city’s famous Trevi Fountain.

The man was described by British media outlet The Telegraph as a 30-year-old visitor from New Zealand. He was filmed jumping into the historic fountain while fully clothed as crowds nearby watched.

A TikTok video of the incident, which has been viewed more than 12 million times, showed the tourist walking backward before running toward the fountain and then diving into the water.

HISTORIC ROME LANDMARK’S TEMPORARY CLOSURE CAUSES UPROAR: ‘SADDEST THING I’VE SEEN IN ITALY’

The man continued moving around inside the fountain even as police ordered him to get out, according to the outlet.

Authorities reportedly fined him €500, or roughly $580 — and banned him from returning to the site, the outlet noted.

The Trevi Fountain is one of Rome’s most visited landmarks. It has endured repeated instances of tourists entering the water despite strict rules and increased security measures.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The most recent incident quickly sparked backlash online, with many commenters criticizing the tourist’s behavior as disrespectful.

“Sorry, Italian bros. Some of us missed the respecting places lesson,” one Reddit user wrote.

Another commenter added, “Obviously didn’t get the ‘when in Rome do as the Romans do’ memo.”

Others argued the punishment should have been more severe.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

“If I was the Italian authority, I would make an example out of this guy,” one user commented.

The controversy follows several similar incidents at the Trevi Fountain in recent years.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Fox News Digital previously reported that Rome recently introduced new restrictions and fees aimed at protecting the Trevi Fountain from overcrowding and repeated tourist incidents.

Beginning in February 2026, foreign visitors have been required to pay a small entry fee to access the landmark as city officials attempt to better manage crowds and preserve the historic site.

The Trevi Fountain attracts tens of thousands of visitors daily and more than 9 million people annually, according to Rome officials.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

City leaders previously said overcrowding at the fountain had become increasingly difficult to manage, particularly during peak tourism periods.

Ashley DiMella of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

Source