Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary on jet fuel crisis: Expect airline bankruptcies in Europe

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, impact of rising jet fuel costs, Europe’s energy policies, state of travel demand, and more.
08:46
Mon, May 18 20267:48 AM EDT
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Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, impact of rising jet fuel costs, Europe’s energy policies, state of travel demand, and more.
08:46
Mon, May 18 20267:48 AM EDT
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