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Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary on jet fuel crisis: Expect airline bankruptcies in Europe

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Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, impact of rising jet fuel costs, Europe’s energy policies, state of travel demand, and more.

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Mon, May 18 20267:48 AM EDT

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