ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, has concluded its inaugural health and life sciences mission to China, advancing priority areas of collaboration designed to accelerate the translation of scientific and technological innovation into better health outcomes. The mission brought Abu Dhabi’s health and life sciences ecosystem together with leading Chinese healthcare institutions, universities and innovators through 32 meetings and site visits across Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.



Abu Dhabi Health Delegation Concludes Inaugural Visit to China, Opening New Pathways to Advance AI, Precision Medicine and Next-Gen Therapies

Moving beyond technology exchange, discussions identified opportunities to connect China’s scientific, technological and manufacturing capabilities with the Emirate’s integrated healthcare ecosystem, population-scale data and genomics, clinical infrastructure and agile regulatory environment.

H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, said: “Shaping the future of healthcare requires health ecosystems to connect scientific discovery and evidence with effective implementation and access to care. Innovation alone cannot transform healthcare. China brings exceptional scientific, technological and manufacturing capabilities, while Abu Dhabi offers an integrated environment where innovation can be developed, validated, applied and responsibly scaled. Through this mission, we have identified clear opportunities to combine these strengths across artificial intelligence, precision medicine, advanced therapies and diagnostics.”

Across engagements with leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, the delegation explored opportunities to accelerate the development and accessibility of next-generation treatments. Discussions spanning advanced cell therapies, biologics, drug discovery and organoid-based research examined opportunities for clinical research, evidence generation and knowledge transfer. The mission also explored how Abu Dhabi’s diverse patient population, genomic capabilities and clinical research environment could support the validation of therapies across different populations and help shorten the pathway from scientific discovery to patient access.

Through engagements spanning AI-native hospitals, surgical robotics, laboratory automation, advanced imaging and brain-computer interfaces, discussions explored potential pathways for clinical evaluation, joint development, specialised training and responsible technology adoption. This included opportunities to move beyond individual AI applications towards connected healthcare intelligence across the patient journey, as well as exploring how advanced surgical and diagnostic technologies could be validated within Abu Dhabi’s clinical environment and potentially scaled internationally.

Precision oncology was another major focus, with engagements exploring how advanced molecular diagnostics, imaging, genomics and AI could transform the cancer pathway from earlier screening and diagnosis through treatment selection and recurrence monitoring. Discussions considered how Chinese diagnostic innovation could connect with Abu Dhabi’s genomic, health-data and clinical research infrastructure to validate emerging technologies across diverse populations, generate new evidence and accelerate their integration into clinical practice.

Building on Abu Dhabi’s existing genomics and biobanking capabilities, engagements also explored opportunities to connect population-scale biological data with advanced multi-omics, AI and research capabilities. Potential areas of collaboration include deepening understanding of diseases affecting local populations, supporting earlier identification of health risks, shortening diagnostic journeys for rare diseases and accelerating the development of more precise diagnostics, treatments and prevention strategies.

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