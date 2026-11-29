Australia’s transition period may have arrived sooner than expected, with the most successful attack in Test history having likely played their last match together.

Nathan Lyon’s shock omission from the squad to face New Zealand has left his career at a crossroads, even if selectors want him for India in January.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Corey Rocchiccioli replaces Nathan Lyon as Australia’s spinner

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Lyon now has time to weigh up his future, and while no immediate call is expected, it is abundantly clear that if the end is not here now, it is nigh.

The next 12 months had always loomed as a legacy-defining period for Australia ahead of a transition, with away Test tours of India and England before an ODI World Cup defence.

But the way Australia lost last month’s series in South Africa may have accelerated that process, with Lyon ultimately paying the price in losing his spot to Corey Rocchiccioli.

Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have long been Australia’s Fab Four. Credit: AAP

As a quartet, no other in Test history comes close to the longevity and potency of Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

The ‘Fab Four’ have taken a combined 632 wickets in 39 Tests played together.

By comparison, the next best quartet is England’s James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali, who claimed 415 wickets together.

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Since they first came together for the 2017-18 Ashes, Australia have had the best win-rate in the world, won a Test championship and regularly been the No.1-ranked side.

South Africa and India’s bowlers have enjoyed marginally better averages, but Australia’s attack has played games on their terms with the best economy rates the world over.

Last month, the quartet became the first in history to enter a Test with at least 300 wickets to each of their names as Australia romped to victory in Durban.

In the hours after that success, Cummins spoke about relishing the time they had left together.

“It’s knowing it’s not going to happen forever and relish it while it’s happening,” Cummins said at the time.

“We haven’t really had the consistency the last two or three years like we did in the late 2010s or four or five years ago.

“It’s fun. We’ve been lucky to be able to do it for a fair bit of time.”

There is every chance that 214-run victory in Durban may prove the group’s 24th and last together in Test cricket.

Even if Lyon does go to India, Australia may end up playing two spinners in matches, and one of the quicks will likely have to make way.

It was notable that when chief selector George Bailey spoke about Lyon’s future in the Test team at Saturday’s squad announcement, there was no mention of the Ashes that follow.

Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins may indeed be able to press on, with Rocchiccioli the next spinner to join the trio.

Starc is the most senior of the trio and will turn 37 in January, but he has shown a superhuman ability to push through injuries and is bowling better than ever.

Cummins is still only 33, while 35-year-old Hazlewood has battled injuries while averaging 16.86 with the ball when on the park since the start of 2024.

But with Lyon’s future clouded, the quartet may have walked on the field together for the last time.

And after starting life together with Starc taking two hat-tricks in the one Sheffield Shield match in November 2017, there may no fairytale finish.

Play Video Australia recorded its lowest ever T20 total on home soil, being dismissed for just 108 runs by England at the Gabba. Australia recorded its lowest ever T20 total on home soil, being dismissed for just 108 runs by England at the Gabba.

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