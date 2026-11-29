Taihi Kimura: “I want to take that energy back to Japan and give my all to my work”

Animation Producer Also Takes the Stage to Share Behind-the-Scenes Stories of the Voice Recording and Anime Production.

World Tour Part 4 Event Details Have Been Announced.

TOKYO, Nov. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The anime “ Kagurabachi” , based on a next-generation flagship title from Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha), hosted a special panel at Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2026—one of Southeast Asia’s largest Japanese pop culture convention—on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

Marking the first “ Kagurabachi ” Anime World Tour stop in Asia, the event welcomed voice actor Taihi Kimura (as Chihiro Rokuhira) and Mizoguchi KAN (Animation Producer of the anime “ Kagurabachi “) to the stage. During the talk session before the screening, the panelists discussed the series’ immense appeal and shared behind-the-scenes production stories.



©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

“Kagurabachi” (Original Author: Takeru Hokazono), currently serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, has surpassed a cumulative circulation of 4.5 million copies (including digital editions).

A stellar team of creators has been assembled for the project. Production will be handled by CyberAgent group company animation studio, Cypic (Umamusume: Cinderella Gray, The Summer Hikaru Died, Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of the Mermaid Island), the anime boasts an all-star staff, including Director Tetsuya Takeuchi (Action Animation Director on Sword Art Online II, Battle Scene Storyboards/Episode Director/Animation Director on Heavenly Delusion) and Character Designer Keigo Sasaki (Blue Exorcist, The Seven Deadly Sins). The protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira, is voiced by Taihi Kimura, winner of the Best New Actor award at the 2025 Seiyu Awards.

“I Can Grow Alongside the Anime” — Taihi Kimura on the Appeal of the Original Manga and the Atmosphere in the Recording Studio

Taihi Kimura, the voice of protagonist Chihiro Rokuhira, and Animation Producer Mizoguchi KAN took the stage to open the panel.

Kimura greeted the audience with an energetic introduction that included a touch of Singlish, Singapore’s colloquial English: “Chicken rice! Kaya toast! Tiger Beer! Shiok lah! (Awesome!)”

When asked what he found appealing about the original manga, which scenes were his favorites, and which scenes he was most excited to see animated, Kimura commented, “I was really impressed by the distinctive visual storytelling, which feels different from other manga, and the incredible double-page spreads. It takes its time building up to a battle, only for all the opponents to be taken down in one go. That felt really fresh to me. I’m also really looking forward to seeing the closing scene of the ‘Rakuzaichi’ brought to life in animation.”

Reflecting on being cast as Chihiro, he said, “Every recording session is a learning experience, and with ‘Kagurabachi’, I feel I can grow alongside the anime.”

Kimura also shared a memorable moment from the recording sessions: “One moment that really stuck with me was when Tomokazu Seki, who voices Kunishige Rokuhira, actually ate baumkuchen while performing a scene in which Kunishige is eating. I found it fascinating how eating while performing could produce such authentic sounds.”

Animation Producer Mizoguchi KAN Shares Behind-the-Scenes Production Stories

When asked how he felt about the passion of fans overseas, Mizoguchi commented, “The level of enthusiasm is just crazy. I’m delighted that fans are taking an interest not only in the original manga, but in the anime as well. Even before the anime starts streaming, overseas fans are paying attention to the people involved, from Kimura, who plays Chihiro, to those of us on the production staff, and looking forward to seeing how we adapt the manga. Seeing that response makes me want to do everything I can to make this a great anime.”

Explaining why Kimura was chosen for the role, Mizoguchi said, “First and foremost, we place great importance on making the characters’ emotions feel real. For Chihiro, I wanted a performance that felt closer to live-action acting than a typical anime performance. Kimura was a perfect fit for that approach, with his ability to deliver such natural vocal performances.”

He also praised Kimura’s performance during the recording sessions: “As recording progressed, there were moments in the battle scenes or scenes of intense emotion when his delivery leaned a little too much toward a typical anime style. At first, we would point those moments out and ask him to adjust. But as the sessions continued, Kimura began recognizing those moments himself, thinking, ‘That doesn’t feel like Chihiro,’ and making adjustments on his own. It made me feel that Chihiro was truly alive within the world of ‘Kagurabachi.'”

When asked about the creative approach to the anime adaptation, Mizoguchi explained, “There are many visually impressive anime today that use highly dynamic camera work. But we deliberately chose not to take that approach in Episode 1. That’s because I believe the artwork and movement themselves can entertain viewers without relying on elaborate camera work. It may differ from current trends, but I hope viewers will experience the same kind of timeless appeal found in the great films of the past.”

Enthusiastic Response from Local Fans and Messages to the Audience

Following the talk session, the first 20 minutes of Episode 1 were screened. With excitement still running high, Kimura and Mizoguchi joined attendees in striking the “Bachi Pose” for a commemorative group photo with the banner that had accompanied the World Tour from stop to stop.

After the screening, Kimura shared a closing message with the audience, saying, “I could really feel everyone’s excitement and sense how eager you are for Episode 1 to start streaming. I want to take that energy back to Japan and give my all to my work.”

Mizoguchi added, “I can tell how much you’re looking forward to the ‘Kagurabachi’ anime. We’re hard at work creating animation that will exceed your expectations.”

With the audience’s enthusiasm filling the venue from start to finish, the special panel at AFA Singapore 2026 came to a close.

“ Kagurabachi ” Anime World Tour Part 3 Now Underway! Part 4 confirmed for Bangkok!

The anime “Kagurabachi” is currently hosting World Tour across major events. Advance preview screenings of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1 will be held at “CCXP Brazil” in São Paulo on Sunday, December 6, 2026, and in Seoul on Sunday, December 6, 2026, and at “ANIMONIUM” in Bangkok on Sunday, February 14, 2027. Furthermore, these events will host special panel sessions featuring guest appearances.

The anime “Kagurabachi” is scheduled to begin broadcasting and streaming in April 2027 on Crunchyroll, MUSE, and SMG HOLDINGS, among others.

We invite fans worldwide to witness the dawn of a new era as the first “stroke” of this epic saga is set into motion.

“ Kagurabachi ” Anime World Tour Part 4 Overview

“Kagurabachi” Anime World Tour Special Site

https://anime.kagurabachi.jp/en/worldtour/

【ANIMONIUM】“Kagurabachi” Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at ANIMONIUM



【ANIMONIUM】“Kagurabachi” Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at ANIMONIUM

Location: Bangkok

Date & Time: Sunday, February 14, 2027

Time TBA

Venue: Siam Paragon

Details:

Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

Staff stage event

Guests: Koichi Yasuda (Producer of “Kagurabachi” Anime) *Honorifics omitted

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://animonium.com/

“ Kagurabachi ” Anime World Tour Part 3 Overview

【AFA Singapore 2026】“Kagurabachi” Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at AFA Singapore 2026

Location: Singapore

Date & Time: Sunday, November 29, 2026

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM SGT

Venue: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre

Details:

Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

Cast and staff stage event

Guests: Taihi Kimura (as Chihiro Rokuhira), Mizoguchi KAN (Animation Producer of the anime “Kagurabachi”) *Honorifics omitted

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://animefestival.asia/afasg26/

“Kagurabachi” Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening in Seoul

Location: Seoul

Date & Time: Sunday, December 6, 2026

11:40, 15:50, 16:25 KST

Venue: MEGABOX COEX, MEGABOX HONGDAE

Details:

Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

Cast and staff stage event

Guests: Taihi Kimura (as Chihiro Rokuhira), Mizoguchi KAN (Animation Producer of the anime “Kagurabachi”) *Honorifics omitted

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Tickets: https://www.megabox.co.kr/

【CCXP Brazil】“Kagurabachi” Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at CCXP Brazil

Location: São Paulo

Date & Time: Sunday, December 6, 2026

5:15 PM – 5:50 PM BRT / UTC-3

Venue: Palco Blast

Details:

Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

Special appearance by anime staff

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Guests:

Leonardo Santhos (Dubbing Director for the Portuguese-language version of the “Kagurabachi” anime), Erick Bougleux (Dubbing Director and Adaptation for the Portuguese-language version of the “Kagurabachi” anime)

*Honorifics omitted

Official Website: https://ccxp.com.br/