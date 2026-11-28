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Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers recently uncovered an unusual weapon during a routine airport screening.

They found a double-edged blade concealed inside a Sharpie marker.

The discovery was made at Virginia’s Richmond International Airport (RIC), according to an employee story published on the agency’s website.

TSA officer Shelley Dall was operating an X-ray machine at a checkpoint when she noticed “something suspicious,” officials said.

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Dall said she saw “a long piece of metal with a sharp tip,” according to the employee story.

“I recognized a blade on the image,” said Dall, who soon alerted another TSA officer, Benjamin Lewis, to conduct a bag search.

Lewis thought the suspicious image “was some type of metal spear or possible tool or toy,” adding that he thought the passenger’s body language and reaction to the search was “normal.”

“When the image appeared on the X-ray screen, I noticed a cap barely visible on the blade,” Lewis said, the agency noted.

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“The only item with a cap was the Sharpie marker.”

Lewis then removed the marker’s cap and found a double-edged blade inside.

He notified a supervisor and monitored the passenger, who was allowed to board the plane, though the incident is still under review.

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Lewis said he wasn’t shocked by the find.

“[I’ve seen] all kinds of things and gimmicks, ranging from pretty cool to ‘Why would you do that?'” Lewis said.

He urged TSA officers not to “become complacent.”

“Trust your gut, and be respectful toward your coworkers and passengers,” he said.

“It can be difficult sometimes, but respect goes a long way.”

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Keith Jeffries, a vice president of K2 Security Screening Group based in Florida, previously told Fox News Digital that concealed blades are not uncommon at airport checkpoints.

“It’s not uncommon to see artfully concealed blades inside of items,” Jeffries said.

“It’s not uncommon to see artfully concealed blades inside of items.”

But he warned that transporting them through airport security is a “grave concern.”

“Pack your own bag, know what’s in your bag and do not try to test the system,” he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the TSA for further comment and details.

The recent find follows other unusual discoveries made in TSA lines across the United States.

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Earlier this month, TSA officers at California’s Ontario International Airport spotted live snakes hidden inside a pillowcase in a checked bag during a routine screening.

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In October, TSA officers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport also spotted a three-bladed, claw-like weapon during a routine X-ray screening.

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