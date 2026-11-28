HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — DPC Dash – Domino’s Pizza China (“DPC Dash” or the “Company”) (1405.HK), Domino’s Pizza’s exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, received its sixth Seven-Star Award at the 15th Annual Seven-Star Awards for Outstanding Contributions in Food Safety & Public Health, held in Shanghai on November 26. Winning the award six years in a row, while rapidly expanding its store network, reflects DPC Dash’s sustained work on food safety governance, supply chain standardization and measurable ESG practices. For investors, the award provides independent recognition of the Company’s ability to maintain quality controls and operational consistency as it scales.

Strong food safety and quality governance gives DPC Dash a competitive advantage, helping protect its brand and replicate its store operating model as it expands rapidly. As of September 30, 2026, the Company operated 1,634 stores across 87 cities in the Chinese Mainland, up 24% from the end of 2025, and its fully company-operated model gives it direct oversight across the network. The Company applies a rigorous farm-to-table food safety framework, from ingredient sourcing to in-store customer service, using standardized procedures, digital controls and training for all employees. These measures help manage operational and reputational risks, maintain product consistency and encourage repeat visits as DPC Dash enters new cities and expands in existing markets.

DPC Dash invests in centralized supply chain infrastructure ahead of store expansion to maintain consistent quality across regions and capture economies of scale. By the end of 2025, all (100%) of the Company’s central kitchens then in operation had passed third-party audits under the internationally recognized FSSC 22000 food safety management system certification scheme, aligning with the quality and compliance standards that international institutions look for. On August 21, 2026, DPC Dash opened its fourth supply chain center in Wuhan, which combines production, warehousing and distribution and can support more than 200 stores. An integrated digital platform manages procurement, warehousing and distribution, and monitors cold-chain shipments around the clock from production to store delivery. As store density increases in the region, the hub helps make order fulfillment across regions more efficient and improve the supply chain cost structure, while supporting consistent quality standards in new and expanding markets. This supports the Company’s nationwide expansion over the medium to long term.

DPC Dash builds sustainability into its efforts to lower costs and improve efficiency across its stores and supply chain. Its priorities include using energy and resources more efficiently, reducing food waste and adopting sustainable packaging. In its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, the Company disclosed that sustainable packaging accounted for 85.13% of packaging used. All snack boxes and pizza trays are made from recyclable materials, and delivery and dine-in cutlery is made from biodegradable materials. The Company also fits store ovens with energy-saving shields that recover waste heat. This reduces heat loss, directly improves store-level energy efficiency and lowers the Company’s environmental footprint, supporting long-term profitability and sustainable growth.

Initiated by the Seven-Star Convention Alliance, the Seven-Star Awards are an established industry benchmark promoting food safety, public health and sustainable development. The awards assess companies across seven criteria: organizational structure, supply chain management, production standards, corporate integrity, health advocacy, innovation leadership and sustainable development. Looking ahead, DPC Dash will continue to strengthen food safety governance and its centralized supply chain as it expands its store network nationwide, focusing on consistent product quality, operational efficiency and transparent ESG disclosure. The Company will also continue to combine global product ideas with Chinese consumers’ preferences to broaden its localized pizza menu, drive long-term growth and create sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

About DPC Dash – Domino’s Pizza China

DPC Dash is Domino’s Pizza’s exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino’s Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash’s global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world’s largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually innovated and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. As of September 30, 2026, DPC Dash operated 1,634 stores in 87 cities in the Chinese Mainland.

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Contacts

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DPC Dash Ltd

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