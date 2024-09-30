Acefast at Global Sources Hong Kong Show Fall 2024 to Showcase Latest Design

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Emerging consumer electronics brand ACEFAST is excited to show their latest design at the Global Sources Hong Kong Show in Fall 2024.



Global Source Hong Kong Show Fall 2024

Acefast look forward to showcasing its latest design and technology with global consumer and tech enthusiast, which also aims to explore industry trends and development during this show.

Products Launch

ACEFAST H7: The New Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

The ACEFAST H7 features an ergonomic headband with skin-friendly protein leather ear cushions for lasting comfort. It also comes with detachable ear cushions in seven colors, allowing daily style customization. Compact and lightweight, the H7 offers 55 hours of battery life and high-fidelity sound with dual-layer composite diaphragm drivers. Its -35dB hybrid active noise cancellation precisely reduces environmental noise for an immersive listening experience.

Even with no battery, the H7 supports USB-Audio; just connect via USB-C and keep listening.

ACEFIT Air: Second Generation Open-Ear Earbuds

The ACEFIT Air adopts an ear-hook design with a body thickness of just 24.5 mm, making it lighter and slimmer. Its open sound field prevents sound leakage, ensuring a private listening experience. Paired with soft liquid silicone, provides a comfortable, secure fit for various ear types.

ACEFIT Pro: Crystal Open-Ear Earbuds

ACEFIT Pro, inspired by the Air, retains the crystal series, transparent design with a clear charging case, embossed digital display, and ambient lighting on the earbuds for improved visibility at night, offering a fresh user experience. With an oversized battery capacity of 60mAh, combined with a high-performance Bluetooth chip, ensuring up to 7 hours for listening.

More latest products will be showcased at ACEFAST’s booth.

Event: Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show

Date: Oct 18-21, 2024

Location: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau. Hong Kong

Exhibition Hall: #3

Booth: #3A32

About ACEFAST

Founded in 2020, ACEFAST is a global company that integrates R&D, design and sales of smart electronic products, with full online and offline coverage through global e-commerce websites and trade channels. It is also a young consumer electronics brand. “Explore the future“, insisting on providing reliable and cost-effective products for global consumers.

