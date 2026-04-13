No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis ahead of the band’s reunion in Las Vegas

No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has shared a sad health update.

The 58-year-old musician revealed on Instagram he has been diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s is a movement and mood disorder typically marked by symptoms such as slowness of movement, muscle rigidity, instability, tremor, depression and anxiety.

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Early Onset Parkinson’s Disease (EOPD), or Young Onset Parkinson’s (YOPD) in Australia, refers to when the disease is diagnosed before the age of 50.

The news comes weeks before No Doubt, fronted by singer Gwen Stefani, is set to reunite for a Las Vegas Sphere residency.

Dumont began his video by saying it had been “fun” preparing for the forthcoming shows before confirming his diagnosis.

No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont (right) has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Credit: AAP

“It’s kind of made me think about how grateful I am for the life I’ve gotten to lead as a musician all these years,” he said in the heartfelt message.

“And it’s thanks to our families and our friends and listeners and you and everyone who’s come out to shows over the years.

“The other thing I wanted to talk about was my health.

“A number of years ago I was experiencing a number of symptoms.

“I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist and I did a whole bunch of tests and I was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease.

“It’s been a struggle. It’s a struggle every day and I’ll make another video with what Parkinson’s entails.

“The good news is I can still play music, I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well.”

No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont shared the news about his Parkinson’s diagnosis on social media. Credit: Instagram

Dumont said he was motivated to share his health journey online after seeing others do the same.

“I’ve just been very inspired by other people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media, and that sort of thing,” he said.

“I think it helps erase some of the stigma, and it raises awareness obviously. And awareness is really important for prevention and for research.”

Dumont has been a key member of the group since 1986, helping define its Southern California sound on hits like Don’t Speak and Just a Girl.

The guitarist ended the video by saying despite his diagnosis, he is still excited for the reunion shows and looking forward to seeing the band’s fans again before thanking them for their support.

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