Adam Simpson surprisingly named on Carlton’s panel to find next full-time coach

West Coast premiership coach Adam Simpson has been named on Carlton’s panel to find the club’s next full-time coach to provide “valuable external perspective into the contemporary demands” of the role.

The 50-year-old has been touted for several AFL vacancies since leaving the Eagles during the 2024 season but has so far kept himself at arm’s length.

He took on consultancy work with sacked coach Michael Voss and the Blues this year but has otherwise remained comfortable in media roles, last week confirming he would not put his hand up to coach Carlton despite already being sounded out.

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“People can stop asking me questions on it — I take myself out of contention,” Simpson said on AFL 360.

“(I had) a very, very brief conversation, and it was a polite decline with where I’m at, at the moment.

“You can ask questions of others. For me at the moment, it just didn’t feel right.”

But Simpson did say yes to Carlton in another call.

He has joined club CEO Graham Wright, football boss Chris Davies and president Rob Priestley on the panel to recruit the Blues’ next coach, Channel 7’s Tom Morris revealed on Thursday.

Carlton’s 1994 Brownlow medallist and 1995 premiership player, board member and part-time football department staffer Greg Williams will also be consulted.

Carlton will draw on Adam Simpson’s experience as a West Coast premiership coach to find their next leader. Credit: Michael Willson / AFL Photos

Morris reported there are “no parameters around the next coach” with the club seeking the “best available” regardless of previous experience or lack thereof.

“The process to appoint our next AFL senior coach will be guided by experienced and contemporary football insights, with three of the most well-credentialled football people in the AFL industry focused on the task,” Priestley said in a statement.

“Graham and Chris continue to lead the transformation of our football department, and we were clear that for this coaching process to be as effective and thorough as possible, an objective view is required.

“Adam’s perspective comes from his own experience as a 10-year, premiership-winning coach, and a decorated playing career of more than 300 AFL games and two premierships with North Melbourne.

“The group brings a practical, well-informed lens shaped by their day-to-day exposure to the realities of leading successful football clubs, and as part of a comprehensive process, will assess all candidates over the coming months to identify the individual best placed to succeed as Carlton’s AFL senior coach.

“While we understand our club’s coaching selection process will be one of significant interest, out of respect to all potential candidates involved, we will not be providing a running public commentary until the process has been completed and a preferred candidate has been approved by the Bboard.

“This process will be done in the same manner as we have approached other critical decisions relating to our club’s transition period — with calmness, rational thinking and a Carlton-first mindset.”

In his previous role as Collingwood’s head of football Wright was a driving force behind the appointment of rookie senior coach Craig McRae at the end of the 2021 season.

Voss had been overlooked in favour of McRae but joined the Blues weeks later.

The Pies bounced back from a 6-16 record that year to a preliminary final in McRae’s first campaign and a premiership in 2023.

Carlton improved under Voss in 2022 and made a preliminary final in 2023 but went backwards, leading to his departure just nine games into this season.

Interim Josh Fraser says he will not apply to become Carlton’s full-time coach. Credit: AAP

Interim coach Josh Fraser has so far ruled himself out of applying for the permanent gig despite winning his first two games in charge.

“I’m ambitious, and I want to be a senior coach at some point,” he said in the days after taking over from Voss.

“As we stand here right now, I probably don’t think I’m quite ready.

“But what this opportunity does give me is a chance to jump in the driver’s seat, learn a lot about myself, and hopefully at the end of it be better placed.

“I’m focused on how we collectively move this club forward. This is not my job. I’m an interim coach, but I’ve got a job to do, and that is help the club.”

The Blues are competing for applicants with Tasmania and, as of this week, Essendon.

But James Hird looms large over the Bombers’ search, which has yet to officially get underway.

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