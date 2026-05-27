Hong Kong Airlines Officially Moves into Terminal 2; Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity; Launches Upgraded Member Rewards for 20th Anniversary

HONG KONG, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong Airlines’ check-in counters at Hong Kong International Airport’s Terminal 1 (T1) have officially relocated to the new Terminal 2 (T2) today. From now on, passengers travelling with Hong Kong Airlines may choose to check-in and drop off their baggage at the counters in Aisle Q or the Self-service Check-in Zone at Aisle R of T2. After passing through security screening and immigration clearance, passengers will proceed to the Midfield Concourse at T1 for boarding.

Following the completion of passenger check-in for the final flight departing from T1, Hong Kong Airlines’ ground services team commenced the relocation at 4:00 am and successfully completed it by early morning, enabling passengers on the first flight from T2 to Shanghai Pudong to experience new check-in process.

To mark this significant milestone, management representatives from Hong Kong Airlines and the Airport Authority Hong Kong presided over an inauguration ceremony at the T2 check-in counters and presented commemorative gifts to passengers travelling on the day’s flights.

Mr Bruce Wang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hong Kong Airlines, said: “As Hong Kong Airlines approaches the significant milestone of its 20th anniversary, it is particularly meaningful for us to be the first carrier to move into the brand-new T2. The extended terminal, built to support the three-runway system, will effectively divert passenger flow from T1, increase overall operational capacity to meet the demands of peak seasons and future growth. T2 features a modern and vibrant design, offering a more comfortable and relaxing environment. Combined with the new generation of Smart Check-in facilities, we believe this will provide passengers with a seamless and enjoyable travel experience.”

Chairman Wang also paid special tribute to the staff for their efforts during the relocation. He noted that the company would deploy sufficient manpower to assist passengers and would use social media and mobile apps to explain check-in and boarding procedures, whilst raising market awareness of T2 and its related services to ensure passengers are fully informed of the latest arrangements before departure.

Refreshed Brand Visual Identity Embodies the Spirit of the City

To mark this significant 20th anniversary, Hong Kong Airlines announced last week the launch of a new brand visual identity system, reflecting the company’s evolution across multiple dimensions, including service quality, route network and corporate positioning. Notably, this marks the first update to the tail livery since the company was founded, the aim is to complete the repainting of four aircraft within this year, with the new design eventually being rolled out across the entire fleet.

The new visual identity system is centred on the design concept of “The Blossom”, drawing inspiration from Hong Kong’s cultural heritage and the Bauhinia flower, which symbolises the city’s spirit. The design blends traditional heritage with modern innovative elements, aiming to showcase Hong Kong’s unique development trajectory, resilient character and rich cultural vitality. Hong Kong Airlines aspires for its own development to mirror the blooming Bauhinia flower, embodying the collective energy and deep-rooted heritage of its team, whilst reflecting the city’s own prosperity, harmony and boundless potential. Through this brand refresh, Hong Kong Airlines will present a more vibrant and culturally resonant image, better aligned with the expectations of today’s travellers.

Upgraded Member Rewards: A Tribute to Loyal Passengers

To thank passengers for their long-standing support of Hong Kong Airlines and to celebrate the official opening of T2, the airline is upgrading two key member rewards programmes with immediate effective: the “Flight Rewards Programme” and the “Birthday Offers.” For details and terms and conditions, please visit the Hong Kong Airlines official website.

Additionally, Fortune Wings Club (FWC) members who register for the “FWC Member Birthday Privilege” during their birthday month and fly on eligible flights can earn additional tier points.

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