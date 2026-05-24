Childhood dream slips through Harvey Langford’s hands as Joel Freijah proves the match-winner

Melbourne youngster Harvey Langford had a chance to live out his childhood dream slip through his fingers in the dying seconds of his side’s pulsating three-point loss to the Western Bulldogs.

The 20-year-old midfielder got two hands to an attempted mark that would have given him a shot at goal on the siren from 20 metres out almost directly in front of goal, but couldn’t hold on under huge pressure from Lachie Jacques

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Childhood dream slips through Harvey Langford’s hands

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Instead, Joel Freijah’s ice-cool set shot with four minutes left proved the match-winner in a rollicking end to Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round.

Ed Richards and Marcus Bontempelli starred in the midfield as the Bulldogs burst clear before half-time and resisted a fightback in their 14.9 (93) to 13.12 (90) victory at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The Bulldogs threw away a 33-point second-quarter lead and trailed twice in the final quarter, before Freijah kicked the go-ahead goal in time-on.

The Dees had another chance after Langford dropped the mark with a kick back into full-forward but Lachie Bramble took what proved a match-saving mark for the Dogs, who steadied in the dying seconds.

Sunday’s result lifted the Bulldogs (6-5) into ninth spot, just one win behind the Demons (7-4), who sit sixth.

But it came at a cost as defender Luke Cleary went off after a head knock in the second term and was ruled out with concussion.

Harvey Langford had a chance to kick a match-winning goal but dropped the mark. Credit: Channel 7

Richards (30 disposals, three goals) and Bontempelli (29 disposals, two goals) were outstanding in the midfield along with Ryley Sanders (31 touches).

Rhylee West, Aaron Naughton and Arthur Jones (two each) also kicked multiple goals.

Melbourne star Kysaiah Pickett had 25 disposals and six clearances in an entertaining duel with Richards, while Tom Sparrow (23 touches) and Jack Steele (21) fought hard.

Harry Sharp and Langford kicked two goals each.

Richards was a driving force early, working off Pickett as the Bulldogs kicked the opening three goals and led by 10 points at quarter-time.

The margin quickly ballooned to 33 as Bontempelli and Jones kicked two goals each, and Richards another, in the second term.

The Western Bulldogs have beaten Melbourne by three points, with Arty Jones among the goalkickers. Credit: AAP

But the Demons responded with the next four goals, including three in as many minutes in time-on, to get back within eight points by halftime.

It was more of the same in the third quarter, when the Bulldogs threatened to kick away but were quickly reeled back in.

Pickett scorched the turf with four bounces in a run that eventually led to a Kade Chandler goal, dragging Melbourne back within one point, and it set up a grandstand finish.

The Dees hit the front for the first time since the early stages when Sharp caught Jones holding the ball in the goal square and converted at the four-minute mark of the last quarter.

It was the first of four lead changes in a rollicking final term, with Ed Langdon putting Melbourne in front in time-on before Freijah’s reply.

Naughton’s long-range shot hit the post for the Bulldogs before the Dees’ late attempts to pinch victory.

Melbourne lost experienced defender Jake Lever for the last 10 minutes after a head knock in a marking contest.

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