Informa Markets Puts Bangkok at the Center of Southeast Asia’s Pharma Industry, Uniting 400 Exhibitors, Experts from 70 Countries at CPHI South East Asia

The Region’s Premier Pharma Exhibition Returns to Bangkok, Elevating Thailand’s Role in the ASEAN Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

BANGKOK, May 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Informa Markets sets to organise CPHI South East Asia from 8–10 July 2026 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center under the theme “The Gateway to the ASEAN Pharma Industry.” The event is a comprehensive pharmaceutical manufacturing exhibition, technology showcase, and conference for Southeast Asia, featuring innovations from more than 400 companies worldwide.

Highlights include international pavilion zones from eight markets, showcasing innovation trends from Mainland China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Egypt. The event will also provide business matching opportunities and over 60 academic conference sessions. Organisers expect more than 10,000 visitors from over 70 countries during the three-day event, creating new business opportunities throughout the exhibition.



CPHI South East Asia 2026 hosts an official press conference in Bangkok, announcing the return of Southeast Asia’s premier pharmaceutical exhibition to Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, 8–10 July 2026. The event will bring together over 400 exhibitors and 10,000 visitors from 70+ countries under the theme “The Gateway to the ASEAN Pharma Industry.”

Ms. Rungphech Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director – ASEAN at Informa Markets said, “The pharmaceutical industry in Thailand continues to show strong growth potential, supported by several factors including the country’s transition into a fully aged society, the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), healthcare system expansion, growth in medical tourism, and the use of essential medicines in hospitals under Thailand’s universal healthcare system.

In 2024, Thailand’s pharmaceutical industry was valued at approximately THB 240 billion (around 6.9 billion dollars), and is projected to grow by 6–7% due to these supporting factors. Market research agencies also forecast that by 2030, the industry could reach a value of 480 billion baht or 13.9 billion dollars.



Industry and government leaders take part in a panel discussion at the CPHI South East Asia 2026 press conference, highlighting Thailand’s role as the region’s pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

Another key trend to watch is the increasing push from both the public and private sectors toward pharmaceutical development and innovation, including both generic drugs and newly developed medicines. This aligns with government efforts to strengthen pharmaceutical security.

Pharmaceutical and healthcare security has therefore become a national policy priority aimed at raising public healthcare standards and strengthening the country’s economy as Thailand seeks to join the OECD within five years. Policies also focus on reducing reliance on imported medicines, supporting domestic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production, and increasing manufacturing capacity for essential medicines in line with actual production costs.

This is the driving force behind the organization of CPHI South East Asia, a technology and innovation exhibition with the important goal of contributing to Thailand’s pharmaceutical security. The event aims to help drive both healthcare and the economy forward, positioning Thailand as a Medical Hub for Southeast Asia through internationally standardized pharmaceutical manufacturing and enhanced competitiveness in global export markets.



Food and Drug Administration Office (Thai FDA), Thai Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (TPMA), Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO),industry leaders gather at the CPHI South East Asia 2026 press conference in Bangkok, united in advancing Thailand’s position as Southeast Asia’s leading Medical Hub.

Ms. Rungphech added, “Pharmaceutical security is a shared responsibility and a foundation of human security. Government and private sector must work in tandem to ensure Thailand not only has access to medicines, but becomes a country that the world trusts to produce them.”

“CPHI South East Asia is part of International Healthcare Week and will be held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center from 8–10 July 2026 under the theme “The Gateway to the ASEAN Pharma Industry.” The event will contribute to advancing Thailand’s pharmaceutical industry in line with the country’s strategic development goals.”

Ms. Supatra Boonserm, Secretary-General of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), under the Food and Drug Administration Office (Thai FDA), Ministry of Public Health, stated that in a world where medical technology continues to advance rapidly, we are now entering the era of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs). These are no longer just “medicines” in the traditional sense, but represent “new hope” for treating diseases once considered incurable — whether through cell therapy, gene therapy, or tissue engineering.

Today, the role of the Thai FDA is no longer limited to being merely a “regulator” responsible for screening product safety. It has evolved into an “Innovation Facilitator,” aiming to position Thailand as a true regional healthcare hub. The FDA’s key mission in supporting ATMPs is built upon three major pillars:

1.Creating a Regulatory “Fast Track” (Regulatory Excellence)

Complex innovations require regulations that are both flexible and rigorous. The FDA has therefore developed legal frameworks aligned with international standards, covering product classification and dedicated GMP standards specifically for ATMPs. This ensures that products developed by Thai innovators meet global standards and can confidently compete in international markets.

2. Serving as a Strategic Partner for Researchers and Entrepreneurs (Proactive Partnership)

The FDA has implemented a Pre-submission Consultation mechanism to provide technical guidance before formal approval applications are submitted. It has also introduced Fast Track pathways for products addressing urgent medical needs, helping reduce unnecessary delays and barriers while maintaining patient safety as the highest priority.

3. Building an “Ecosystem of Trust” (Ecosystem of Trust)

The FDA oversees clinical trials to ensure ethical compliance and maintains long-term post-market safety monitoring systems. This is intended to build confidence among both patients and healthcare professionals that these innovations will remain effective and safe in a sustainable manner.

Mr. Surachai Ruengsuksilp, Honorary Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Industry Group under the Federation of Thai Industries and Vice President of the Thai Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (TPMA), stated that the pharmaceutical industry is not merely an economic driver, but also a “critical infrastructure for national security.”

Currently, Thailand’s pharmaceutical market is valued at more than THB 240 billion. Amid these opportunities, the Federation of Thai Industries has established a strategic direction to position Thailand as a full-fledged Regional Pharma Hub through three key strategies:

1.Transforming from an “Importer” to a “Producer for Security”

Reducing dependence on imported medicines by promoting domestic production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), thereby reducing vulnerability to global crises.

2. Upgrading from “Basic Medicines” to “Advanced Innovation”

Supporting Thai pharmaceutical manufacturers in upgrading to internationally recognized PIC/S GMP standards, enabling Thai medicines not only to serve the CLMV market but also to expand exports globally.

3. Building a Strong Pharmaceutical Ecosystem

Driving collaboration with the government and the Board of Investment (BOI) to create an investment environment conducive to research and development, while also reforming procurement regulations to better reflect actual quality-based costs. This is intended to help Thai pharmaceutical companies remain competitive and achieve sustainable growth.

The Federation of Thai Industries aims to make Thailand “a regional production base for high-quality and affordable medicines,” focusing not only on economic growth figures, but also on ensuring that Thai people have sufficient access to safe medicines under all circumstances.

Dr.Ponthip Wirachwong Ph.D. Deputy Managing Director, Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), stated that beyond its primary role in pharmaceutical manufacturing, the organization’s core mission is to ensure confidence in Thailand’s healthcare system by guaranteeing that Thai people will never face medicine shortages during crises or at any time.

In the past, Thailand has experienced epidemics and natural disasters, and the GPO has maintained reserve systems for essential medicines and medical supplies to ensure that hospital operations can continue without disruption caused by delays.

“Even the most advanced medicine fails if it remains out of reach. GPO’s mission is simple: ensure every Thai patient has access to safe, quality medicines — at a price that doesn’t force them to choose between health and survival,” she said.

Pre-registration is now open for visitors and exhibitors. Be part of the future of ASEAN’s pharma industry at www.cphi.com/sea

For media enquiries, please contact:

Gautam Jatwani

Senior Marketing Manager

Gautam.jatwani@informa.com

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