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EXCLUSIVE: Air Force debuts historic 8-ship bomber-fighter formation over Miami Beach

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EXCLUSIVE: The skies over South Florida roared with American military might on Memorial Day weekend as the Air Force Global Strike Command executed a historic flyover Saturday at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach.

Dubbed the “Arsenal of Freedom,” the unprecedented spectacle featured an eight-ship formation of dissimilar bombers and fighters soaring over a civilian air show.

The display showcased a united front, bringing together aircraft from the Air Force active duty, reserve and the Air National Guard to fly as one.

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The

Led by a massive B-52H Stratofortress, part of the B-52 Stratofortress series, which has been used in the war with Iran, the awe-inspiring formation included some of the military’s most advanced and iconic aircraft: a B-1B Lancer, A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, F/A-18 Hornet and two F-16 Fighting Falcons.

The

However, the flyover was more than just a stunning visual for the thousands of patriotic Americans gathered to honor the nation’s fallen.

It carried strategic weight, putting America’s unique long-range strike capabilities on full public display.

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Spectators were seen watching as the

The Air Force Global Strike Command is the only long-range strike force of its kind available to the U.S. and its partners, as no other allied nation fields bombers capable of executing the mission.

Organized by the National Salute to America’s Heroes, the annual Memorial Day tribute also featured thrilling parachute demonstrations and a military static display village.

The

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Highlighting the ongoing commitment of the next generation of American patriots, the event culminated in an enlistment ceremony swearing in more than 150 new members of the U.S. armed forces, marking one of the most significant military events of the Memorial Day season.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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