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Hong Kong Airport’s Terminal 2 drives autonomous & digitalization goals forward

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As Hong Kong International Airport officially opens its new Terminal 2, Vivian Cheung, CEO of the Airport Authority Hong Kong, talked about the airport’s sweeping technological upgrades that would allow travelers to complete the entire departure process in just five to seven minutes. Additionally, Cheung also shared the vision of the airport to be equipped with a fully automated “digital apron” that integrates autonomous vehicles to connect the terminal with the broader Greater Bay Area.

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