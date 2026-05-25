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Cruise buffet guests face surprise charges for taking food back to cabins

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A cruise line is warning guests not to bring buffet food into their rooms — and threatening them with fines if they do.

Costa Cruises recently informed guests they could face a €60 cleaning fee — close to $70 — for taking buffet food back to their cabins, according to the cruise blog Crew Center.

The cruise line, a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, told Fox News Digital that “guest safety and well-being are our top priority.”

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“On a limited number of specific sailings, onboard communication was shared as a preventive and deterrent measure, in line with our existing policies, to encourage guests to [have] responsible behavior,” said a Costa Cruises spokesperson.

“Costa Cruises remains committed to ensuring a high-quality, safe and enjoyable experience for all guests on board.”

Stock image of Costa Cruise vessel on the water

Costa Cruises is warning passengers they could face fees for bringing buffet food back to cabins on certain sailings. (Martin Berry/UCG/Universal Images Group)

The letter said only room service staff trained in sanitation and hygiene procedures are permitted to transport and deliver food to guest cabins, Crew Center reported.

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“All food must be consumed exclusively in designated dining areas,” the blog reported.

Guests help themselves at the breakfast buffet at one of the restaurants in five-star Pestana Casino Park hotel on June 26, 2019 in Funchal, Portugal.

Travelers on social media shared mixed reactions after Costa Cruises reportedly warned guests about buffet food rules. (Horacio Villalobos/Corbis)

Costa Cruises, which is based in Genoa, Italy, offers sailings through the Mediterranean, Caribbean and South America.

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Cruise passengers debated the policy in response to a post by the unrealcruises Instagram account.

“I don’t blame the cruise line for implementing certain rules. One thing I hate to see is plates [and] cups in the hallways by room doors. If you bring them there, [carry] them back or just eat in eating areas!” one commenter said.

Costa Cruise vessel sailing in Norway

Costa Cruises said the policy is intended to encourage responsible behavior and maintain sanitation standards onboard. (Martin Berry/UCG/Universal Images Group)

“I don’t blame [the cruise line] … if you’re gonna go get food from the buffet, bring the dirty plates back to the buffet. I mean try to have some class,” another person said.

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A third commenter disagreed, saying, “Zero chance I’d pay that fine. Make breakfast in bed for my wife every morning by bringing food back. Who cares where you eat the included food.”

Guest taking food from buffet

Costa Cruises said guest safety and well-being remain top priorities as the company reinforces onboard dining policies. (iStock)

“We love to take our food and coffee to enjoy on our quiet balcony,” another person said. 

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Yet another chimed in, “Cruise lines have enough problems without having more charges.”

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