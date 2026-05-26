Essendon star Zach Merrett makes James Hird admission after Brad Scott sacking

Key figures at Essendon believe the move by the club to sack coach Brad Scott should give veteran midfielder Zach Merrett the clear air to also leave at the end of this season.

Merrett is under contract until the end of 2027 and tried to join Hawthorn last year, but the Bombers were unable to come to terms with their arch-enemy on the final day of the trade period.

It is widely thought that Merrett, the former captain and six-time best-and-fairest winner, will again try to break his contract and find a new home at the end of this season … but there could be another twist in this on-again/off-again love story.

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Suddenly there is a groundswell of support for Essendon icon James Hird to return to the club and, if that does eventuate, Merrett — judging by today’s glowing endorsement of his former coach — could be tempted to stay.

Merrett’s first season at the Bombers was way back in 2014, the year Hird was forced to step aside as coach because of the club’s supplements scandal.

But Hird, himself a former captain and premiership hero, returned in 2015 and worked alongside a young Merrett for the season before he retired in August.

James Hird is looming as a potential coaching candidate for Essendon. Credit: Getty

Now, Merrett has revealed his relationship with Hird is still in great shape.

“I can only go off our relationship, it’s very strong,” Merrett revealed at a Sapporo Beer event on Tuesday.

“He’s been a great mentor of mine and someone I can always confide in, so from that perspective I really get on well with him.

“I think he’s got a great viewpoint of the game.

“In terms of coaching, I think it’s just such a good one for headlines. I’m not sure if it’ll eventually, I don’t know.”

Merrett also revealed he first heard the news that Scott had been sacked from a “random” person.

Zach Merrett still has a lot of respect for James Hird. Credit: Getty Images

“I was actually at a coffee shop around the corner from the club and a random guy gave me the news,” he said.

“Then I headed into the club and was formally told but it’s always really difficult when you spend four years with someone, anyone, but particularly the head coach.

“You spend a lot of time together, especially as captain for three of those years, so it’s a sad moment and I’m more so thinking of him and his family.

“It’s a pretty stressful role for anyone in that position around the competition, so I hope he’s holding up all right.”

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