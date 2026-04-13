29° Crush On by Wuliangye to Debut in Singapore, An Invitation to “My Youth, My Way” Pop-Up

When the rich aroma of the East meets the charm of Southeast Asia, an invitation to self-indulgent buzz and urban romance is quietly brewing in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — From April 15 to 21, 2026, the limited-time pop-up event of 29° Crush On by Wuliangye, themed “My Youth, My Way,” will make a dazzling debut at Wuliangye Dining Singapore. In this vibrant city where diverse cultures and modern energy converge, Wuliangye will present a more relaxed, more international expression, offering consumers a uniquely immersive buzzed experience.

A Toast to Connection: Continuing Wuliangye’s Story in Singapore

China and Singapore share longstanding cultural connections. As a leading representative of strong-aroma baijiu, Wuliangye has established a growing presence within Singapore’s dining and social landscape. Through participation in TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, the establishment of Wuliangye Dining Singapore, and involvement in global events such as 2025 Michelin Guide Ceremony in Singapore, Wuliangye continues to strengthen its engagement with the local market of Singapore.

29° Crush On: An Innovative Expression of Baijiu

In 1978, Wuliangye pioneered the low-alcohol innovation in the industry with a forward-looking vision. By applying the “Optimal Selection Method” and “Dual Selection Method” developed by renowned mathematician Hua Luogeng, Wuliangye solved the technical challenges of haze and weakened flavor caused by alcohol reduction.

With its smooth taste and versatile formats, 29° Crush On breaks away from traditional baijiu drinking methods and occasions. It serves as a perfect companion for unwinding after a long day, offering a refined option for personal enjoyment. Suitable for neat-drinking, with ice, or mixed with juice, tea, or sparkling water, it enables consumers to create layered, refreshing drinks—effortlessly crafting their own “Oriental cocktails.”

Wuliangye Dining Singapore: A Chinese Aesthetic Space in the Singapore

The event venue, Wuliangye Dining Singapore, is located in Bugis, the core district of Singapore. The restaurant is dedicated to innovatively blending Chinese baijiu culture with the essence of Chinese cuisine, creating a new international dining experience where “food carries the spirit of the baijiu, and baijiu enhances the flavor of the food.”

It also introduces the concept of “Aromatic Cantonese Cuisine,” featuring reduced salt and oil techniques, integration of Southeast Asian ingredients, and the application of fermented distillers’ grains—bringing healthier and more innovative Cantonese dishes to Singapore’s food lovers.

“My Youth, My Way”: A 7-Day Pop-Up in Singapore

From April 15 to 21 (local time), Wuliangye Dining Singapore will host the limited-time “My Youth, My Way” themed pop-up event.

The venue will feature a sky-blue installation inspired by the signature color of the bottle of 29° Crush On, blending modern design aesthetics with the poetic essence of Eastern colors. The installation combines modern design with Eastern visual elements, creating a visually engaging, photo-friendly environment—particularly during evening hours.

During the event, one exclusive signature cocktail will be introduced each day. Each creation highlights the versatility of 29° Crush on, incorporating tropical fruits, botanical elements, and sparkling textures to deliver a distinctive tasting experience tailored to Singapore.

As the aromatic richness of baijiu meets the charm of Southeast Asia in Singapore, Wuliangye continues to explore new intersections between Chinese baijiu and global food and beverage culture—driven by internationalization, youthfulness, fashion, and trendiness. This April, let us meet in Singapore and embark on a “Crush On” buzzed journey together.

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