Costco travel perks that could quietly save you hundreds on your next trip this spring

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Costco members may have access to added travel savings in 2026, as the retailer expands travel perks tied to its booking platform.

For travelers looking to cut costs, these features may help cut expenses on hotels, rental cars and other parts of a trip.

One option is Costco Travel’s bundled hotel pricing, which can reduce the cost of longer stays.

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The company’s “More Stay, Less Pay” deals allow travelers to book longer stays at a reduced rate, such as staying five nights while paying for four, according to the company’s website. Pricing also generally includes mandatory fees upfront, which can help avoid unexpected charges during checkout.

Some travel packages also include Digital Costco Shop Cards, which are issued by email after a trip begins or is completed, depending on the booking.

These electronic gift cards can be used for purchases on Costco’s website or at warehouse locations, Costco noted. The credits may help offset future expenses such as groceries or other everyday items.

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Rental car bookings through the platform may also offer another way to save.

In some cases, additional driver fees are waived through select providers, which can otherwise add to the overall cost of a trip.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Costco Travel has gained traction among budget-conscious travelers looking to maximize savings.

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The service allows members to book vacation packages, cruises and rental cars through select partners, often bundling additional perks into the overall price.

“They use a portion of the commission they would normally earn and turn it back into benefits or incentives for the person booking the trip,” travel expert Bobby Laurie told Fox News Digital.

Posts on online forums such as Reddit suggest many travelers have had positive experiences with Costco Travel, particularly when it comes to customer service and rental car pricing.

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One user described the service as “hard to beat.”

However, the platform may not work for everyone.

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Costco Travel requires a membership to book, and its offerings are more limited compared to larger online travel agencies. Travelers looking for highly customized trips or boutique accommodations may find fewer options.

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco for comment.

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