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Take a peek inside the private 38-acre Bahamas paradise where Donald Trump Jr got married

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Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson recently celebrated their wedding at an ultra-exclusive island paradise in the Bahamas, according to multiple reports — a place many people have never seen, let alone even known about.

Little Pipe Cay is a 38-acre private island in the Exumas, as the website of the Lauren Berger Collection (LBC), a luxury travel brand, describes it.

The Exumas are a chain of islands and cays known for their ultra-clear water and white, sandy beaches

DONALD TRUMP JR MARRIES BETTINA ANDERSON AHEAD OF BAHAMAS WEDDING CELEBRATION

Little Pipe Cay is roughly 70 miles from the Bahamian capital of Nassau, and approximately 270 miles from Palm Beach, according to LBC.

Little Pipe Cay and the Exumas “represent a very specific type of modern luxury,” said Cesar Wurm, a Georgia-based hospitality executive.

Split image of Little Pipe Cay aerial, Don Jr and wife smiling

Family members gathered in the Bahamas as Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson marked their wedding weekend recently. (Google Earth; Jordan Braun)

Wurm told Fox News Digital that private islands such as Little Pipe Cay appeal to wealthy travelers because they offer privacy, security and fully customized experiences.

“The Exumas, in particular, offer a rare balance of natural beauty and seclusion that is difficult to replicate globally,” he said. 

Unlike commercial luxury destinations in general, Wurm said the region “still feels relatively untouched and highly curated.”

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The cost of renting the island has not been made public. 

The entire property boasts 11 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, according to the website of LVH Global, an ultra-luxury super home chartering company.

Little Pipe Cay aerial with house visible

The couple hosted an intimate wedding celebration on Little Pipe Cay, a private island in the Exumas. (Google Earth)

Guests can also enjoy a boat dock, hot tub, helipad and infinity pool.

“The cay boasts a collection of residences that are a testament to elegance and colonial charm, with five stately plantation-style estates and stylish beach bungalows offering a serene retreat from the world,” according to LVH Global.

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The movies “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” and “Casino Royale” were reportedly filmed on the island, according to Page Six.

The Exumas “represent a very specific type of modern luxury.” 

About 40 guests attended the wedding last Saturday.

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Attendees included Donald Trump Jr.’s five children and his siblings Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, plus their spouses, according to reports and photos.

Aerial view of Exumas chain of islands

Above, a wide photo of the Exuma Cays, a chain of islands popular for luxury travel and secluded vacations. (iStock)

Eric Trump told Page Six that his brother and Bettina Anderson are “wonderful together,” as Fox News Digital previously reported.

He added, “I’m so proud to have witnessed so much of their journey as a couple.”

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President Donald Trump was unable to get to the wedding, citing his numerous presidential responsibilities.

Donald Trump and family posing at a wedding in the Bahamas

Roughly 40 guests attended Donald Trump Jr.’s and Bettina Anderson’s Bahamas wedding celebration, according to reports, including prominent members of the Trump family. Pictured from left to right are Kai Trump, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Ivanka Trump.  (Lara Trump/Instagram)

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon-to-be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

In the days following the nuptials, Anderson offered a tiny glimpse of married life on Instagram stories, posting a photo of a personalized item embroidered with her new name, “Mrs. Trump.”

Bettina Anderson wearing a robe with Donald Trump's image

Anderson offered a peek into married life on Instagram Stories by showing off a custom item stitched with her new title, “Mrs. Trump.” (Bettina Anderson/Instagram)

The wedding followed Trump Jr. and Anderson’s engagement in December 2025 after roughly a year of dating.

Anderson, 39, is a philanthropist and model who has become a familiar presence at Trump family events in Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago over the past year.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson show off their wedding rings

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson shared a photo of their wedding rings on their Instagram Stories last Saturday. (Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson)

Kelly McGreal of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

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